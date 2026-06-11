Dubai – UAE, The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has announced the opening of registration for the Summer Space Explorer Camp 2026, inviting students aged 12 to 14 to take part in an interactive learning experience designed to introduce them to space science and the UAE’s growing space sector.

Taking place at MBRSC, the camp will be organised in two separate sessions, with the boys’ camp running from 13 to 16 July and the girls’ camp from 20 to 23 July 2026. It offers participants a structured programme that combines learning, exploration, and hands-on activities in an engaging environment, under the guidance of MBRSC’s team of engineers, researchers, and space professionals.

Through the camp, students will have the opportunity to meet UAE astronauts and learn more about their journeys, experiences, and contributions to the country’s human spaceflight programme. Participants will also be introduced to the fundamentals of space missions and gain a clearer understanding of how space science and technology support exploration, research, and innovation.

The programme will further feature robotics activities and scientific experiments, enabling students to apply key concepts in a practical and accessible way. These sessions are designed to encourage curiosity, problem-solving, teamwork, and creative thinking, while helping students connect classroom knowledge with real-world applications in the space sector.

The Summer Space Explorer Camp forms part of MBRSC’s continued efforts to engage young learners and inspire future generations to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and space exploration. Through educational initiatives such as the camp, MBRSC aims to nurture national talent and strengthen youth interest in the UAE’s space ambitions.

Registration for the Summer Space Explorer Camp 2026 will remain open until 6 July 2026. Interested participants can register through the following link: https://www.mbrsc.ae/space-camp/

For Media Queries:

MBRSC Media Team - mbrsc@quillmena.com

ABOUT MOHAMMED BIN RASHID SPACE CENTRE (MBSRC):

MBRSC is an advanced scientific and technological hub, responsible for making the UAE a world leader in space services and exploration.

Starting with a small team of dedicated engineers in 2006, MBRSC has grown into the incubator of the UAE National Space Programme, fostering scientific research, and building a sustainable space sector in the UAE. MBRSC is home to the Satellite Development Programme, UAE Astronaut Programme, and Emirates Lunar Mission, among others. Under its satellite programme, the Centre has built, developed, and operated several Earth observation satellites, including DubaiSat-1; DubaiSat-2; KhalifaSat, the first satellite that was fully built by Emiratis; MBZ-SAT, the most advanced satellite in the region and Etihad-SAT, the Centre’s first SAR satellite.

Under the UAE Astronaut Programme, MBRSC currently has four astronauts, two of who have undertaken missions to the International Space Station, including the longest Arab space mission in history by H.E. Dr. Sultan Saif AlNeyadi.