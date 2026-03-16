Sharjah: The Sharjah Excellence Award, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), has officially commenced the assessment phase across all award categories, following the close of the application process and the completion of final submissions for the 2025 edition.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the Award recorded participation from more than 120 entrants representing diverse economic sectors. This reflects the Award’s established role as a strategic platform for promoting institutional excellence, innovation, and economic leadership.

The Sharjah Excellence Award’s Board of Trustees explained that the evaluation phase involves recruiting assessors from across the UAE, selected according to the highest standards of expertise and professional competency.

Evaluation teams are subsequently formed and tasked with reviewing the submitted applications providing detailed analysis and feedback. The evaluation adopts an advanced fourth-generation global assessment model that aligns with international standards in institutional performance, innovation, and sustainability.

Assessors have already initiated the document review stage, while field visits to participating entities are scheduled to start at the end of March. Preliminary scores are expected to be finalised in April 2026 before being submitted to the Award’s judging panels.

Nada Al Hajri, General Coordinator of Sharjah Excellence Award, remarked that the current edition of the award has attracted wide participation from private sector institutions and business communities across the UAE and GCC countries.

She noted that this participation reflects the prestigious position the Sharjah Excellence Award has established as a leading platform for promoting institutional excellence, innovation, and economic competitiveness across the region.

“Sharjah Excellence Award continuously develops its operational framework and evaluation standards in line with global best practices. This approach strengthens its role in encouraging institutions to adopt quality-driven management principles and leadership practices, while enhancing their institutional performance and competitiveness,” Al Hajri added.

The Sharjah Excellence Award aims to foster a culture of quality within economic establishments and encourage the adoption of best practices that support the establishment of high-performance standards.

The award features eight categories designed to recognise excellence across different areas of business and institutional performance. These categories are: Sharjah Gulf Localisation Award, Sharjah Gulf Excellence Award, Sharjah Excellence Award, Sharjah Small and Medium Enterprises Award, Sharjah Entrepreneurs Award, Sharjah Social Responsibility Award, Sharjah Best Security Standards Award, and Sharjah Entrepreneurs with Disability Award.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com