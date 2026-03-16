Abu Dhabi, UAE: Community-cherished Khalidiyah Park has reopened following a major redevelopment by the Department of Municipality and Transport. Modernisation works were carried out at the over 62,000 square metre-site to support a balanced lifestyle of exercise, leisure, and socialisation.

Central to the project is a 660-metre enclosed cooled walkway that connects various zones of the park, with rest spots integrated to encourage outdoor activity throughout the year. The redesigned layout, in line with the Year of Family, also improves accessibility for all visitors including senior citizens and People of Determination.

Commenting on the opening, His Excellency Eng Eisa Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Director General of Infrastructure Development at the DMT, said: "This reflects our forward-thinking approach to urban design, offering visitors access to a diverse range of recreational activities. We were very conscious of Khalidiyah Park’s history and emotional value to the community, so every decision focused on balancing modernity with a sense of familiarity. The importance of the park to a significant number of residents, and its central location, required us to ensure that it maintains its role as a positive contributor to quality of life for years to come.”

In addition to the cooled path, the park now offers a comprehensive range of amenities designed to serve the entire community. Facilities include various walking and jogging tracks, two ‘multi-use games areas’, courts for football and handball, as well as five dedicate children play zones, including a sand play area. An amphitheatre has also been introduced to host community events and performances while a central park zone and a ‘sunken garden’ with ambient lighting act as natural gathering points.

Environmental considerations shaped every phase of the redevelopment. Native trees and drought-adapted species were planted to lower water demands, with high-efficiency irrigation systems integrated throughout. Smart LED lighting was also installed to reduce energy consumption, while permeable surfaces and appropriate materials were chosen to help create cooler microclimates and minimise long-term maintenance needs.

The Khalidiyah Park transformation underscores the DMT’s commitment to accelerate projects under the Emirate’s Liveability Strategy for which AED 42bn has recently been announced to launch new initiatives.