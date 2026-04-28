Session organised in partnership with Habib Al Mulla and Partners

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “Our goal is to empower businesses with the strategic legal knowledge required to navigate uncertainty, manage risk effectively, and thrive amid evolving market conditions.”

Dr. Habib Al Mulla, Founder of Habib Al Mulla and Partners: “Understanding when the law intervenes to rebalance contractual obligations helps businesses make better decisions, particularly in moments of uncertainty.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers recently hosted a legal workshop in partnership with Habib Al Mulla and Partners to address the vital issue of force majeure in UAE-governed contracts. The session, which attracted 375 participants from the business community, provided practical guidance on how to read, negotiate, and apply these crucial clauses to build resilience and manage risk effectively.

Held under the title ‘Force Majeure and Contractual Risk: Navigating Contract Obligations Under UAE Laws’, the workshop provided insights on how to correctly interpret and negotiate force majeure clauses, the legal consequences of invoking the doctrine incorrectly, and how recent amendments to the UAE Civil Transactions Law are reshaping the risk landscape for businesses across the emirates.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “In an increasingly complex global environment, legal clarity is fundamental to business resilience. Our goal is to empower businesses with the strategic legal knowledge required to navigate uncertainty, manage risk effectively, and thrive amid evolving market conditions. By partnering with leading legal experts, we are proactively helping companies make informed decisions and build more robust contracts that enhance their long-term sustainability and competitive edge.”

Dr. Habib Al Mulla, Founder of Habib Al Mulla and Partners, stated: “Understanding when the law intervenes to rebalance contractual obligations, and when it does not, is critical to managing risk in the UAE. We see this distinction play out regularly in practice, where outcomes often turn on how clearly contracts are drafted and how well their risk allocation reflects the legal framework. A more informed approach in these areas helps businesses make better decisions, particularly in moments of uncertainty.”

Drawing on frontline experience in UAE commercial litigation and contract advisory, the discussions provided valuable guidance on successfully navigating one of the key practical issues in today’s business environment. The workshop highlighted that clearly drafted force majeure clauses are essential in reducing ambiguity, minimising potential disputes, and providing a predictable legal framework for business continuity.

The workshop forms part of Dubai Chambers’ ongoing commitment to equipping the private sector with the knowledge and tools required to navigate a changing business landscape with greater confidence. By facilitating regular dialogue on complex legal topics, Dubai Chambers continues to advance the interests of the business community and reinforce Dubai’s position as a secure and resilient global hub for trade and commerce.

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

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For more information, please contact:

Mohamad Mouzehem

PR & Corporate Communications

Email: mohamad.mouzehem@dubaichamber.com

About Habib Al Mulla and Partners:

Habib Al Mulla and Partners is a regional law firm established in 1984, operating across seven jurisdictions including the UAE, Turkey, Russia, Iraq, Egypt, and India. The firm is recognised for its groundbreaking work in shareholder disputes, tax litigation, commercial disputes, white-collar crime, and regulatory matters, combining unrivalled dispute resolution and corporate expertise with sector-specific knowledge across healthcare, finance, government, consumer good and retail, manufacturing, and other industries.