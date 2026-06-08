Abu Dhabi, UAE: As part of its continued commitment to regulating and empowering the social sector, strengthening its governance and long-term sustainability, and reinforcing its role as a key partner in advancing Abu Dhabi’s social development priorities, the Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of the second cycle of the “Third Sector Awards.” Positioned as a flagship strategic initiative, the awards aim to drive institutional excellence while fostering a forward-looking culture of innovation and robust impact measurement across the sector.

The awards further serve as a distinguished national platform to recognize and celebrate leading models from non-profit organizations, social enterprises, and volunteer initiatives that deliver meaningful, sustainable solutions to societal challenges. They highlight best-in-class practices in governance, operational excellence, and the amplification of social impact, setting a benchmark for the continued growth and advancement of the sector.

Nominations will open in early June 2026 and run until the end of July. They can be submitted via the DCD’s website through a dedicated online portal. This year’s awards will feature four main domains: Non-for-Profits, Social Enterprises, Volunteering, and AI for Social Impact.

Across these four domains, the awards will recognise eight categories, including Not-for-profit of the Year, Most Impactful Not-for-profit, Rising NFP of the Year, Social Enterprise of the Year, Most Impactful Social Enterprise, Volunteering Team of the Year, Volunteering Opportunity of the Year, and AI Powered Entity of the Year.

According to DCD, the second edition of the Third Sector Awards 2026 reflects an evolution in the awards’ structure. This year’s edition places greater focus on emerging areas, particularly the use of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence across the Third Sector. This reflects the sector’s ongoing development and the importance of supporting organisations with agile and innovative tools to address evolving social challenges.

Commenting on today’s announcement, H.E. Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development, said: “The Third Sector Awards are an important way for the DCD to support the growth of this vital sector. By encouraging organisations to adopt more efficient and effective ways of working, and to strengthen governance and performance measurement, this helps ensure the sector is better equipped to respond to evolving social challenges.”

His Excellency added: “In this year’s edition, we are focusing on strengthening the standards of institutional excellence and improving collaboration across the Third Sector, helping build a more efficient and cohesive system that supports Abu Dhabi’s social development priorities.”

H.E Mohammed Hilal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Social Empowerment Sector, at the DCD, said: “The Third Sector Awards provide a practical platform to showcase successful models, with a focus on highlighting initiatives and organisations that deliver practical solutions to social challenges and achieve tangible results for individuals and the wider community.”

Al Balooshi added: “The introduction of an artificial intelligence category for social impact reflects the DCD’s focus on encouraging innovation in community work and supporting organisations to make effective use of emerging technologies to expand their services and improve efficiency.

“The awards also take a practical approach to strengthening the Third Sector by highlighting leading models, encouraging positive competition, and supporting its continued growth and impact across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

The Department invites prospective applicants for the Third Sector Awards to visit its official website to review the terms, criteria, and participation details via the following link: https://bit.ly/4o8A9pn

About Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development

Established in 2018 as the regulatory body for the social sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Department of Community Development (DCD) is dedicated to promoting community development by building empowered individuals and cohesive families.

The department plays a pivotal role in developing policies, strategies, and standards that enhance the efficiency of social services. This is achieved by adopting a scientific approach, conducting studies and surveys, and analysing social data comprehensively. It also engages institutions across sectors, as well as community members, to develop programs and initiatives that respond to the actual needs of different segments of society.

Guided by its vision of providing a decent life for all members of society, the department works to design innovative solutions to address priority challenges and to enhance community awareness and participation. This, in turn, strengthens social cohesion and a sense of belonging, contributing to comprehensive and sustainable community development.