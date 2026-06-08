Abu Dhabi, UAE – The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) has kicked off implementation of one of its Sixth Cycle research projects through its Australia Roadshow, bringing together researchers, university leadership and scientific experts to support project delivery and strengthen international collaboration in rain enhancement science.

The roadshow commenced in Melbourne, Australia, with the technical kick-off of the project, “AI-Driven Development and Optimization of Ice-Nucleating Agents for Cloud Seeding Applications,” led by Professor Linda Zou of Victoria University. The engagement brought together UAEREP representatives and the project team to align on research objectives, implementation priorities, experimental design and key milestones that will guide the development of next-generation cloud seeding materials.

UAEREP also held an institutional kick-off with Victoria University leadership, including Professor Andy Hill, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Impact, Professor Marcelle Cacciattolo, Acting Executive Director and the Sixth Cycle project’s Co-Principal Investigator Professor Hua Wang, reinforcing institutional support for the project and exploring opportunities for long-term collaboration, scientific exchange and capacity building.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, President of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and Director General of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), said: “International scientific collaboration remains essential to advancing rain enhancement science and developing innovative solutions that address global water security challenges. Through the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, we continue to foster partnerships with leading research institutions and experts around the world, creating opportunities for knowledge exchange, scientific advancement and technological innovation. The Australia Roadshow reflects our commitment to supporting world-class research and strengthening the international cooperation needed to advance rain enhancement science.”

For her part, Alya Al Mazrouei, Director of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science and Director of the Research and Weather Enhancement Department at the National Center of Meteorology, highlighted: “The Australia Roadshow provided an important opportunity to initiate implementation activities for one of UAEREP’s Sixth Cycle projects while strengthening relationships with leading researchers and institutions across Australia. The technical and institutional kick-offs established a strong foundation for project delivery and enabled productive discussions around future collaboration opportunities, scientific exchange and engagement in upcoming UAEREP solicitation cycles. These interactions help ensure that UAEREP remains connected to emerging research directions and continues to advance innovative approaches in rain enhancement science.”

Throughout the roadshow, the UAEREP delegation engaged with leading researchers and institutions across Melbourne and Sydney, including Victoria University, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Monash University, the University of Melbourne, the University of New South Wales (UNSW), and Australian Rain Technologies (ART).

In Melbourne, the delegation met with Dr. Melita Keywood and fellow researchers at CSIRO, Prof. Steven Siems at Monash University and Prof. David Noone at the University of Melbourne to exchange knowledge, discuss current research activities and explore opportunities for future collaboration in areas relevant to atmospheric science and rain enhancement research.

The roadshow concluded in Sydney with meetings at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) and Australian Rain Technologies (ART). At UNSW, the UAEREP delegation met with Prof. Steven Sherwood to exchange insights on atmospheric dynamics and opportunities for future collaboration. The delegation also met with ART Chairman Matt Handbury, alongside Prof. Ray Chambers and Dr. Stephen Beare of the University of Wollongong, and Prof. Alan Welsh and Prof. Zhi Yang of the Australian National University. Discussions focused on emerging approaches to rain enhancement research, statistical methodologies for evaluating research outcomes, and opportunities to strengthen collaboration across the global rain enhancement research community.

Through initiatives such as the Australia Roadshow, UAEREP continues to support the successful implementation of its research projects, strengthen international scientific partnerships and advance innovative research that contributes to water security in arid and semi-arid regions.