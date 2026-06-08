Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has announced that Monday, 15 June 2026, will be an official holiday for Dubai Government entities, departments and institutions in observance of the Islamic New Year 1448 AH. Official working hours will resume on Tuesday, 16 June 2026.

Entities operating on a shift basis, or those responsible for the delivery of public services and the management of public facilities, may determine working schedules in line with their operational requirements to ensure the continuity and efficiency of services throughout the holiday period.

On this occasion, Dubai Government Human Resources Department extended its sincere congratulations and best wishes to the UAE’s leadership, government and people, as well as Arab and Islamic nations, wishing the United Arab Emirates and its people continued prosperity, stability and progress.