Sharjah: Sharjah Livestock Markets in Sharjah, Al Dhaid, Khorfakkan, and Kalba received approximately 23,000 visitors during the Eid Al-Adha holiday, reflecting strong operational readiness and the effectiveness of the pre-planned management strategies implemented to handle peak demand periods.

The markets operated in line with a comprehensive operational framework that focused on regulating visitor movement, expediting service procedures, and ensuring smooth workflow across all locations. This contributed to maintaining service continuity and enhancing the overall visitor experience throughout the holiday period.

Engineer Abdullah Al Shamsi, Senior Manager of Sharjah Markets, said:“The Sharjah Livestock Market received around 16,000 visitors during Eid Al-Adha. All operations were executed according to a pre-prepared plan developed in coordination with relevant authorities, with full readiness of facilities prior to the holiday, ensuring efficient service delivery and organized visitor flow.”

In Al Dhaid Livestock Market, Talal Mohammed, Director of the Central Region Markets Department, stated: “The market received 2,200 visitors during Eid. A dual-lane traffic system was implemented inside the market—one lane for vehicles transporting sacrificial animals and another for buyers—which helped streamline movement and reduce congestion.”

In the Eastern Region, Hilal Al Naqbi, Senior Manager of Eastern Region Markets, noted that Kalba Livestock Market received 3,060 visitors, while Khorfakkan Livestock Market welcomed 1,720 visitors during the Eid period. He added that both markets were operated under a unified operational plan focused on delivering integrated services, maintaining hygiene and safety standards, and ensuring efficient transaction processing during peak hours.

The overall performance underscores the success of Sharjah’s livestock markets in managing the Eid Al-Adha season through structured planning, coordinated resource deployment, and integrated operational execution across all sites.

It is worth noting that the livestock markets in Sharjah, Al Dhaid, Khorfakkan, and Kalba are part of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.