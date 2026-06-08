The programme is supported by five participating banks, further strengthening access to home financing options for eligible first-time buyers.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Land Department (DLD), in partnership with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has announced that the First-Time Home Buyer Program, available to all UAE residents aged 18 and above who do not currently own a freehold residential property in Dubai. It has enabled more than 3,200 residents to own their first homes in the emirate since its launch in July 2025, generating residential property transactions exceeding AED 5 billion.

Within less than a year of its launch, the programme attracted thousands of UAE residents, demonstrating its growing impact in promoting homeownership and supporting Dubai’s continued development as a leading global destination for living, working, visiting, and investment.

Nine new developers joined the programme as part of its latest phase through new strategic agreements, further expanding access to homeownership for residents across the emirate. The newly participating developers include 4Direction Developments, Arada, Dubai World Trade Centre, IRTH Group, Manam, Qube Development, Reportage Properties, SAMANA Developers, and Sky View Real Estate. Their participation brings the total number of developers under the programme to 22 since July 2025, strengthening the partner ecosystem, broadening the range of eligible homes available to first-time buyers, and providing them with greater choice across locations, price points, and property types. The programme is also supported by five participating banks, helping eligible first-time buyers access home financing solutions and supporting the wider objective of making homeownership more attainable for Dubai residents.

The First-Time Home Buyer Program embodies Dubai's foundational belief that home ownership should be within reach of everyone who calls this city home. The addition of nine new developers demonstrates Dubai’s commitment to ensuring that every resident has a genuine choice as they take one of life's most significant steps: becoming a homeowner. By aligning government policy with market participation, the programme is paving the way for a sustainable, end-user-driven property market that reinforces investor confidence, attracts and retains global talent and enables residents to put down long-term roots. This expansion is integral to the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, setting a global benchmark for accessible, future-ready urban development.

This continued momentum also underscores Dubai’s resilience, institutional stability, and ability to maintain operational continuity, ensuring that strategic development priorities remain firmly on track and that investor and resident confidence remains strengthened.

The participation of the new developers further reinforces Dubai’s commitment to innovation and sustainable urban growth. It represents a significant milestone in public-private collaboration, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double Dubai’s economy and further consolidate its position as a leading global destination for talent. It also supports the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033’s objective to raise homeownership rates and double the sector’s contribution to Dubai’s GDP.

Residents who have not yet registered for the First-Time Home Buyer Program are encouraged to register via Dubai Land Department’s website or the Dubai REST app to access its benefits. Existing registrants may update their preferences to include the newly participating developers and explore the expanded portfolio of eligible homes, including new launches and available inventory.

For more information and to register for the program, visit: https://dubailand.gov.ae/en/eservices/first-time-home-buyer-overview/

About the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET):

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and consolidate its position among the top three global cities over the next decade.

Under this remit, DET is further driving efforts to enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy, attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment, and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and overall quality of life.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

About Dubai Land Department (DLD):

Dubai Land Department is the government entity responsible for regulating, registering, and developing Dubai’s real estate sector, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a leading global destination for real estate investment, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033.

DLD is committed to advancing a fully integrated real estate ecosystem built on transparency, governance, and innovation. This is achieved through the continuous development of regulatory frameworks and the delivery of advanced digital services that enhance investor confidence, improve market efficiency, and support long-term sustainability.

The Department plays a pivotal role in enabling a competitive business environment, attracting high-quality investments, and driving digital transformation through pioneering initiatives that enhance customer experience and strengthen Dubai’s global competitiveness, positioning the emirate among the world’s best cities to live, work, and invest. DLD operates through its key entities and sectors, including the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), the Real Estate Registration Sector, the Corporate Support Sector, and the Rental Disputes Center.

About Dubai’s First-Time Home Buyer Program:

Dubai’s First-Time Home Buyer Program is a joint initiative by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Land Department (DLD), launched in July 2025 to make homeownership more accessible for residents of all nationalities and income levels. The Program brings together participating developers and financial institutions to support eligible first-time buyers through priority access to selected new projects, tailored mortgage solutions, and partner-led benefits (including preferential pricing where applicable). Eligible residents can register via Dubai Land Department’s website or the Dubai REST App to access Program information and benefits.