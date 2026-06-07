United Arab Emirates: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a federal decree appointing His Excellency Hamad Ali Mohammed Al Kaabi as Director General of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, at the rank of Ministry Undersecretary.

His Excellency Hamad Al Kaabi has held several senior leadership positions, including serving as the UAE Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency from 2008, UAE representative in multiple international organizations, and the UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Austria, the Slovak Republic, and the Republic of Slovenia.

Al Kaabi holds Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Nuclear Engineering from Purdue University in the United States, both focused on nuclear safety.