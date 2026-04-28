Doha – Qatar: Qatar has activated a comprehensive package of support measures designed to maintain market stability and reinforce investor confidence amid evolving regional conditions. These measures, delivered through the nation’s foreign direct investment ecosystem, provide immediate financial, regulatory and operational relief to Qatar’s international business community.

H.E. Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of Invest Qatar, stated: “Qatar’s commitment to its business community is unwavering. As regional conditions continue to evolve, we remain fully focused on acting decisively to support companies operating in our market, safeguard business continuity and reinforce confidence. Our approach is grounded in close partnership with the private sector, ensuring businesses have the flexibility, clarity and institutional support they need to navigate uncertainty and sustain growth.”

Key Support Pillars

Financial Relief: Invest Qatar continues to offer up to 40% support on eligible local expenses via the National Incentives Programme. To date, this has supported QAR 2.8 billion in investment projects, creating over 900 jobs. Additionally, the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) and Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) have activated rent waivers, payment deferrals, and lease extensions for affected tenants.

Invest Qatar continues to offer up to 40% support on eligible local expenses via the National Incentives Programme. To date, this has supported QAR 2.8 billion in investment projects, creating over 900 jobs. Additionally, the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) and Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) have activated rent waivers, payment deferrals, and lease extensions for affected tenants. Regulatory Flexibility: To ease compliance pressures, the QFC has introduced targeted, time-bound flexibility. This includes extensions for filing audited financial statements and case-by-case adjustments to tax filing timelines, ensuring businesses can focus on core operations during exceptional circumstances.

To ease compliance pressures, the QFC has introduced targeted, time-bound flexibility. This includes extensions for filing audited financial statements and case-by-case adjustments to tax filing timelines, ensuring businesses can focus on core operations during exceptional circumstances. Operational Support: Delivered through coordinated action across key institutions - the Ministry of Commerce and Industry safeguards business continuity through 500+ digital e‑services and strengthened consumer protection oversight; Invest Qatar maintains continuous investor engagement via advisory support, weekly seminars and a 24/7 hotline; and QFZ enhances resilience through dedicated investor channels, logistics facilitation and crisis preparedness across free zones.

These measures are currently active and will be reviewed continuously to meet the evolving needs of the private sector.

Confidence in Qatar’s Economic Outlook

Qatar’s economy remains on a strong footing, supported by robust macroeconomic management, strong sovereign reserves and ongoing reforms under the Third National Development Strategy. Current challenges are being addressed through an integrated package focused on strengthening fiscal stability, reinforcing financial system resilience, ensuring production continuity and enhancing national capacity to withstand shocks. This proactive approach, grounded in strong economic fundamentals, is reflected in the IMF’s forecast that Qatar will be among the GCC’s fastest‑growing economies from 2027.