Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – The Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) introduced an optional deferral of first-quarter fees for tourism businesses, including hotels, serviced and furnished apartments, and licensed tourist restaurants.

The move aims to support business continuity while strengthening the tourism sector’s resilience in partnership with private sector stakeholders.

As part of its strategy to strengthen Bahrain’s position as a leading regional and international tourism destination, the BTEA is focused on diversifying tourism offerings, expanding tourism and entertainment programs, and attracting greater visitor and investor interest. These efforts support the national economy, advance sustainable development, and diversify Bahrain’s revenue streams.

The BTEA said it will continue to assess industry needs and roll out targeted initiatives to drive the sector’s development and sustain tourism activity.

Further details, including application guidelines, will be announced via official channels in due course.