Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has discussed ways to strengthen trade and investment flows with the Kingdom of Lesotho during a meeting held in Johannesburg with a high-level delegation headed by the Rt. Hon. Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho.

The meeting was attended by Salem AlShamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, and H.E. Mahash Saeed AlHameli, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of South Africa and Non-Resident Ambassador to the Kingdom of Lesotho.

The meeting was attended by several ministers from the Kingdom of Lesotho, including Hon. Nthati Moorosi, Minister of Information, Communications, Science, Technology and Innovation; Hon. Mohlomi Moleko, Minister of Natural Resources; Hon. Motlatsi Maqelepo, Minister of Trade, Industry and Business Development;; and H.E. Mr. Ntsime Jafeta, High Commissioner of the Kingdom of Lesotho to the Republic of South Africa.

The Rt. Hon. Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho, reaffirmed his country’s commitment to strengthening investment ties with Dubai. He highlighted the importance of drawing on Dubai’s extensive expertise in logistics, infrastructure, and the digital economy to advance investment cooperation between the two markets.

The Prime Minister also called for the organisation of a Dubai-Lesotho Business Forum as an ideal platform to showcase investment opportunities and create new channels for partnership and collaboration between the business communities in Dubai and Lesotho, while praising Dubai’s economic model and its prominent position on the global stage.

Salem AlShamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, commented: “We are committed to expanding cooperation with the Kingdom of Lesotho and advancing efforts to enhance trade and investment exchange between the business communities in Dubai and Lesotho, with the goal of unlocking new opportunities for shared growth and prosperity.”

AlShamsi added: “We are working to strengthen connections between private sector companies in Dubai and Lesotho and exploring opportunities for cooperation across sectors of mutual interest. This will support the diversification of trade partnerships, open new opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs, and enable the development of high-quality partnerships that contribute to increased trade and investment.”

The meeting was held on the sidelines of Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s recent trade mission to South Africa, which aimed to support the expansion of Dubai-based companies into the South African market by connecting them with local partners and exploring new opportunities for growth across key sectors.

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

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