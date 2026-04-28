The Edo State Government has defended its performance, insisting that ongoing infrastructure projects, civil service reforms and improved revenue generation are clear evidence of progress across the state.

The State Commissioner for Information, Prince Kassim Afegbua, who disclosed this during a media briefing on Monday, said the administration has moved beyond “rhetoric,” stressing that residents can now “see and feel” tangible development across the Edo South, Central and North senatorial districts.

He attributed the state’s improved funding capacity to increased federal allocations following the removal of fuel subsidy, as well as growth in internally generated revenue (IGR), which he said now averages between N9.5 billion and N10 billion monthly.

According to him, the government has embarked on wide-ranging reforms, including the digitisation of governance through a new e-governance platform designed to enhance transparency and efficiency across ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

He disclosed that the previous e-governance system was abandoned due to limited access, but has now been replaced with a more “interactive and inclusive” platform expected to be launched soon.

On civil service reforms, Afegbua said over 1,000 workers have been employed, while promotions previously stalled for up to eight years have been cleared.

“We have restored confidence in the civil service. Promotions are ongoing, salaries are paid promptly, and the system is now more robust,” he said.

The government also highlighted investments in infrastructure, including road rehabilitation, school upgrades and improvements in the healthcare sector, noting that about 35 primary healthcare centres have been completed and equipped.

He added that ongoing work along the Benin–Auchi road corridor has improved visibility and contributed to a reduction in kidnapping incidents.

In the area of security, the state said it is strengthening collaboration with security agencies, establishing camps for personnel and deploying local intelligence networks to curb criminal activities.

The administration further disclosed plans to introduce 100 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to ease transportation costs, with 50 expected to provide free services.

On economic development, the government revealed that it recently signed an agreement with a Chinese firm for the establishment of a 10-million-metric-tonne cement plant, expected to generate employment and boost industrial growth.

It also noted sustained investment in agriculture, with increased participation in cassava, rice and oil palm production.

Responding to criticisms and opposition activities, the government dismissed claims of intolerance, reaffirming its commitment to multi-party democracy and constructive engagement.

It also distanced itself from a viral statement allegedly made by a political supporter, describing it as a personal opinion that does not reflect government policy.

“We do not support intimidation or political harassment. Opposition is vital for democracy and helps government improve,” the commissioner stated.

On social investment, he said the government is developing a comprehensive database to support targeted interventions for vulnerable residents.

The administration also addressed concerns about the redevelopment of the Upper Market in Benin City, assuring traders that they would not be displaced upon completion of the project.

“The market is being upgraded to modern standards. No trader will be unfairly excluded,” he said.

The government called on the media to continue holding it accountable while also highlighting verified development efforts across the state.

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