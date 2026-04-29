United Arab Emirates – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the launch of the National Programme to Strengthen Supply Chain Resilience in the UAE. The Programme is expected to boost economic security, supporting the UAE’s global competitiveness and reinforcing the nation’s long‑term capacity for adaptability and sustainability.

The programme aims to secure the UAE’s needs for essential food, medical and industrial goods amid global challenges. It adopts an integrated approach that includes diversifying import sources, supporting local manufacturing and agriculture in partnership with the private sector, and expanding international partnerships to ensure the continued availability of essential goods.

It also strengthens the UAE’s proactive efforts to address risks facing global supply chains by building a comprehensive national system that guarantees sustainable access to vital commodities and enhances the country’s readiness for regional and global developments.

The programme focuses on identifying priority vital products for the UAE, assessing their exposure to import risks, determining strategic markets and sources of supply, and establishing partnerships to ensure supply continuity.

It also explores opportunities to expand agricultural production and local manufacturing, while studying investment prospects in key sectors that support long‑term supply chain sustainability and create international partnerships with entities capable of large‑scale production and delivery.

In addition, the programme examines various scenarios related to these essential goods and their suppliers, evaluates the feasibility of cultivating or manufacturing these products within the UAE, and expands investment opportunities with partner countries involved in their production.