Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry discussed ways to enhance economic and trade cooperation with Hong Kong, exploring prospects for new investment partnerships.

Discussions included strengthening collaboration through reciprocal participation in key economic events and specialised exhibitions, particularly within the jewellery sector. The initiative forms part of SCCI’s strategy to deepen UAE–Hong Kong business connectivity, expand strategic partnerships, and unlock high-potential investment opportunities.

The discussions took place during a business meeting at the Sharjah Chamber’s headquarters, bringing together Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector, and Simon Chan, Director-General of Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Dubai, along with senior representatives and officials from both sides.

The meeting builds on a series of ongoing engagements and joint initiatives that have strengthened bilateral cooperation in recent years. A key milestone was the 2024 visit of a Hong Kong trade delegation led by the Secretary for Justice, followed by a high-level business mission comprising 20 senior executives exploring investment and partnership opportunities.

These engagements have targeted high-growth sectors, including advanced manufacturing, AI and construction robotics, energy, healthcare, real estate, financial services, and the luxury segment covering jewellery, diamonds, and watches.

Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi affirmed that bilateral relations between Sharjah and Hong Kong are gaining strong momentum in economic and investment partnerships, with collaboration expanding into diverse high-impact areas. These include international commercial arbitration through the 2024 partnership between the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre “Tahkeem” and Hong Kong focused on alternative dispute resolution frameworks.

The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office delegation praised Sharjah’s accelerated economic growth and its advanced, business-enabling infrastructure. They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across multiple economic sectors.

The delegation also emphasised Sharjah’s strategic geographic location, competitive free zones, and high-potential opportunities in manufacturing and global trade, noting that the partnership is supported by a broad pipeline of opportunities aligned with shared investment and development objectives.

The discussions focused on the exhibitions sector as a strategic pillar, exploring opportunities to facilitate and expand Hong Kong business participation in flagship events hosted by Sharjah such as the Middle East Watch and Jewellery Show and Jewels of Emirates Show.

Both sides discussed ways to strengthen UAE representation in Hong Kong-based exhibitions, leveraging the city’s global leadership in the jewellery and gemstone industry to drive bilateral trade and industry collaboration.

The meeting also explored strengthening cooperation with the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office and expanding the partnership by establishing its presence in Sharjah.

Discussions focused on enabling the office to serve as a strategic gateway for attracting Asian enterprises into the emirate’s diverse economic sectors. This approach aims to leverage Sharjah’s competitive advantages and advanced infrastructure, reinforcing its position as a leading economic hub in the region.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com