Six one-year Short-Term Research Grants of up to AED 100,000 each, distributed over three years (two per year).

Part of the AED 2 million Faya Research Grant Programme (2026–2028)

Targeting projects in archaeology, palaeoenvironmental studies, digital heritage modelling, and heritage conservation

HH Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi is Ambassador of the Faya World Heritage Property

Submission deadline: 31 March 2026

Sharjah: Following the recent inscription of the Faya Palaeolandscape on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the Government of Sharjah, under the supervision of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA), has opened applications for the Short-Term Research Grant, one of the three funding streams under the Faya Research Grant Programme. The call invites international researchers to submit proposals for focused one-year research projects at the Faya World Heritage Property, in coordination with the Faya World Heritage Property Scientific Committee.

The Short-Term Research Grant forms part of the Faya Research Grant Programme, a flagship AED 2 million initiative running from 2026 to 2028. Established to advance scientific knowledge at Faya and strengthen the research foundations underpinning its Outstanding Universal Value, the programme supports Sharjah’s long-term commitment to heritage science and prehistoric research. This effort is further supported by the role of HH Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Ambassador of the Faya World Heritage Property, who represents the site’s global significance and ongoing scientific stewardship.

Programme scope and research priorities

The Faya Research Grant Programme supports research across archaeology, palaeoenvironmental studies, digital heritage modelling, and heritage conservation, with an overarching focus on understanding deep-time environmental change and human occupation at Faya. The programme is structured around targeted short-term research projects alongside a single long-term research project, with infrastructure and logistical support provided by the Sharjah Archaeology Authority to enable researchers to concentrate funding on specialised analysis, publications, and technical outputs.

Within this framework, the Short-Term Research Grant supports focused, one-year research projects addressing specific archaeological or palaeoenvironmental questions at the Faya Palaeolandscape. Between 2026 and 2028, six grants shall be awarded, with two projects funded each year and a total allocation of AED 600,000 across the grant cycle. Each selected project may receive funding of up to AED 100,000 and involve fieldwork-based or collections-based research.

Grant focus and scientific relevance

Research supported under this category may include digital heritage modelling aimed at reconstructing ancient landscapes and archaeological or palaeoenvironmental sites, as well as studies of mobile heritage using GIS, 3D imaging, and immersive technologies such as VR and AR for research, education, and public engagement. Projects may also address palaeoenvironmental reconstruction or heritage conservation, including site monitoring and management, risk mapping, tourism-related studies, and material analysis.

In addition to new fieldwork-based research, the Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA) encourages proposals that examine its extensive archaeological collections through new research questions, approaches, or analytical methods. These collections include human remains, faunal material, and lithic artefacts. Proposed research should focus on prehistoric periods dating between 200,000 and 6,000 years ago, encompassing the Palaeolithic and/or Neolithic. Proposals addressing broader heritage studies and those that support international research collaboration are also welcomed.

Project assessment and anticipated outcomes

Projects must be led by experienced local–international joint research teams and are expected to deliver outcomes that advance understanding of the Faya Palaeolandscape’s prehistory. Outputs may include peer-reviewed scientific publications and/or the development of conservation, monitoring, or control strategies aligned with international standards and local conditions.

Project proposals will be assessed on the basis of research quality, including originality, feasibility, and potential scientific impact. Proposals that demonstrate active engagement with local teams, specialists, or institutions will be given preference.

Research funded under the Short-Term Research Grant must be fully independent, with all outcomes attributed directly to the Faya Palaeolandscape Research Grant. Proposals representing continuations, extensions, or sub-projects of existing international research programmes are not eligible.

Eligibility

The grant is open to researchers of all nationalities, with all research conducted in English. Applicants must hold a PhD in a relevant field, demonstrate a strong publication record in international peer-reviewed journals, and show familiarity with prehistoric archaeology and/or palaeoenvironments. Applicants are expected to demonstrate the ability to work independently and within interdisciplinary field teams, experience in organising and leading fieldwork projects, skills in managing research databases, experience in co-authoring and developing research publications, and strong communication and teamwork capabilities.

Applications for the first cycle of Short-Term Research Grant are now open, with a submission deadline of 31 March 2026. The completion of the application must be in English. Further full application requirements and supporting documentation details are available via the official Faya Research Grant portal at https://jebelfaya.ae/faya-research-grant/.

Programme timelines and deliverables have been carefully structured and are supported by robust institutional infrastructure. At the same time, a measured degree of flexibility may be applied where appropriate to accommodate evolving operational contexts or external situational developments, with any adjustments communicated promptly to all concerned parties.