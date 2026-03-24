ABU DHABI - The Ministry of Education said second-term results for the 2025–2026 academic year will be released across all stages this week.

Results for Grades 9 to 12 will be issued on Tuesday at 3 pm, followed by Grades 1 to 8 on Wednesday at the same time.

The Ministry stated that students and parents can access second-term results via the student portal on the specified dates and times for each stage. Certificates will also be available for electronic printing through the same portal from 6 pm until midnight following the announcement of results for each stage.