The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has announced the schedule for video calls for inmates at Correctional and Rehabilitation Centres in Al Wathba and Al Ain during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

The service will be provided via the “Nafidhaty” smart application, as part of ongoing efforts to enable inmates to share the joy of the occasion with their families and strengthen family bonds through advanced digital solutions that ensure the continuity of social communication during the festive period.

Video call sessions are set to commence on Wednesday, 18 March, and will continue until Friday, 20 March 2026. Timings have been allocated daily from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with flexible time slots designed to enable families to share the Eid atmosphere while supporting the psychological well-being of inmates during this blessed occasion.

The Judicial Department further noted that registration for video call requests is available electronically for inmates’ families through the Abu Dhabi Government services platform “TAMM” or via the following link: www.adpolice.gov.ae⁠.

Upon submission, applicants will receive an SMS notification confirming approval, including the scheduled appointment and the designated centre for conducting the call using the advanced features of the smart application.