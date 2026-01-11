Abdullah Abdulmohsen Al Nuaimi, Director of Government Communication and Head of the Partnerships and External Relations Section at Ajman Chamber, confirmed that the Ajman Chamber has signed 33 cooperation agreements with government and private-sector entities, including 21 strategic agreements and 12 operational agreements, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen institutional partnerships and support the business environment in the Emirate.

He explained that Ajman Chamber is keen to expand the scope of its strategic and operational partnerships in line with its 2026 plan, in cooperation with local and international entities. These efforts aim to enhance integration of roles, support the objectives of sustainable economic development, improve the quality of services provided to its members and the business community, and achieve the Ajman Chamber’s strategic goals aligned with Ajman Vision 2030.

Al Nuaimi noted that partnerships constitute one of the main pillars in the development and modernization of Ajman Chamber’s services and projects, as well as in launching high-impact initiatives that empower members to grow their businesses and support the Emirate’s business community through knowledge exchange and partnership integration.

He added: “Ajman Chamber is committed to developing and modernizing innovative cooperation platforms and partnership models among its private-sector members to strengthen collaboration, facilitate access to investment opportunities, and maximize the utilization of available resources and services.”