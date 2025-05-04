Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi: “We are striving to achieve strategic integration among stakeholders in the pharmaceutical sector, which is the backbone of our national health security strategy.”

Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi: “We are committed to investing in innovation and technology to build a fully integrated pharmaceutical ecosystem that can meet future demands.”

Dr. Al Zeyoudi and EDE members briefed on the latest technologies being utilized in pharmaceutical manufacturing

Commending national companies’ contributions to “Make it in the Emirates” initiative and economic growth

Exploring avenues for supporting the pharmaceutical sector and enhancing long-term self-sufficiency

UAE, Ras Al Khaimah: His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) visited the Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar) in Ras Al Khaimah.

His Excellency was accompanied by H.E. Dr. Maha Taysir Barakat, Assistant Minister for Medical Affairs and Life Sciences Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the Vice Chairman of EDE, H.E. Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif, CEO of Dubai Academic Health Corporation and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) and Member of the EDE Board of Directors, H.E. Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Director General of EDE, and Ahmed Al Rumaithi, Youth representative on the EDE Board of Directors.

During the visit, H.E. Al Zeyoudi along with board members toured Julphar’s production facilities, where they were briefed about the company’s advanced manufacturing lines and technologies used to produce a wide range of pharmaceutical products, including treatments enhancing patients’ quality of life.

The visit comes as part of the establishment’s commitment to empowering national pharmaceutical manufacturers and strengthening the UAE’s pharmaceutical security system. It also aligns with the EDE’s objectives to build effective partnerships with local producers, enhance domestic manufacturing capacity, and promote self-sufficiency, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a regional and global hub for innovative pharmaceutical development.

World-class pharmaceutical ecosystem

His Excellency Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi emphasised that the pharmaceutical sector plays a fundamental role in building a strong, integrated healthcare system in the UAE, commending Julphar for its remarkable achievements and positioning as a leading national example in the industry.

He expressed his appreciation for the company’s contributions, describing Julphar as one of the UAE’s prestigious institutions in the pharmaceutical field. Al Zeyoudi reaffirmed the establishment’s keenness to support successful homegrown industrial projects that contribute to realising the country’s goals of developing a diversified and sustainable economy.

His Excellency also lauded the important role that national companies play in driving the success of the “Make it in the Emirates” initiative, which is designed to showcase the strength of local products and enhance their competitiveness in international markets.

“Through these visits, we seek to build a strategic collaboration among key players in the pharmaceutical sector,” the minister said. “Promoting locally manufactured pharmaceutical products is not only a priority within our national health security strategy but also reinforces the leadership’s vision to diversify the economic base and institutionalise sustainability and competitiveness across strategic industries.”

His Excellency added: “The establishment has adopted an integrated approach that focuses on strengthening regulatory frameworks, delivering technical support to local manufacturers, driving investment in research and development, and opening new avenues for scientific collaboration with international institutions. Our efforts are all directed toward a single goal: to ensure the availability of safe and effective pharmaceutical products at competitive prices and to develop a national pharmaceutical industry that competes effectively on the global stage.”

Empowering national capabilities

For her part, Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi stressed that the establishment is committed to strengthening collaboration with national manufacturers such as Julphar, recognising its role as a key partner in advancing the UAE’s pharmaceutical security goals.

“Our future plans are not only aimed at enhancing organisational efficiency, and building advanced technological platforms, but also at forging effective partnerships to support the growth and expansion of local pharmaceutical manufacturers,” Al Kaabi said. “We are also working to adopt world-class pharmaceutical control and quality assurance systems in line with international best practices.”

She added: “We are continuously exploring the use of artificial intelligence to upgrade pharmaceutical research and production while encouraging local companies to expand their export footprint. At the same time, we are keen to build global partnerships that facilitate the transfer of advanced knowledge and expertise to national talent across this vital sector.”

EDE Support

Meanwhile, Basil Ziadeh, CEO of Julphar, expressed his appreciation for the visit, highlighting its importance in strengthening cooperation between the public and private sectors. “We are honoured by the visit of His Excellency Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi and his delegation. This reflects the government's continued support for the pharmaceutical sector.

“At Julphar, we are committed to utilising the latest innovations, investing in national talent, and adopting modern technologies. We will continue to support the country’s strategic goals of achieving pharmaceutical self-sufficiency and bolstering the UAE's position as a leading regional manufacturing hub. Make it in the Emirates initiative is truly a source of pride and it will continue to be our guiding light as we pursue sustainable growth and global competitiveness.”

The company also expressed its appreciation for the Emirates Drug Establishment’s initiative to fast-track the evaluation of national manufacturers’ products. This initiative, which includes an integrated and expedited mechanism supported by a wide range of incentives and competitive advantages, will significantly boost the national pharmaceutical industry. It will also enhance its capacity to compete in international markets.

The visit featured an interactive dialogue session that explored challenges and opportunities within the pharmaceutical sector.

Discussions focused on strengthening public-private sector coordination, enhancing the legislative and regulatory environment, promoting investment in research and development, and supporting innovation initiatives aligned with national strategic objectives.