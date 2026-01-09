Dubai: Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) is accelerating its growth across the Middle East as rising investment, regulation and sustainability priorities drive increased demand for professional procurement capability across the region.

Following a year of strong global momentum in 2025, CIPS is expanding its regional engagement, partnerships and events programme in 2026 to support organisations navigating complex supply chains, national transformation agendas and increasing expectations around resilience, transparency and sustainability.

Across 2025, CIPS strengthened its presence and engagement in key regional markets through high-level events, member activity and partnerships. Momentum will continue into the new year with regional engagement events across the Middle East, reinforcing CIPS’ commitment to building connected procurement communities across the Middle East and neighbouring markets.

The regional activity forms part of a broader year of global growth for CIPS. In 2025, overall membership increased by more than 10%, while digital engagement also surged, reflecting growing interest in procurement as a strategic function. CIPS also expanded its international footprint with new offices across Africa, the Caribbean and Asia, strengthening its ability to support members locally while operating to global standards.

The organisation also advanced its sustainability agenda in 2025 with the appointment of Maxfield E. Weiss as Global Head of Sustainability, reinforcing CIPS’ role in helping procurement leaders respond to climate, social and governance expectations embedded within modern supply chains.

“Across the Middle East, we’re seeing a clear shift in how procurement is viewed, from an operational function to a strategic enabler of growth, resilience and national development. That shift is accelerating,” said Sam Achampong, Regional Director, Asia, Australasia, Middle East and Africa at CIPS. “2025 was a fantastic year for CIPS MENA. In 2026, we are stepping up our presence across the region, expanding partnerships and creating more platforms for leaders to connect, share insight and build capability. The appetite for professional standards, skills and global best practice has never been stronger and CIPS is committed to supporting that ambition.”

Beyond professional development, the CIPS Foundation continued to deliver global social impact throughout 2025, supporting initiatives ranging from women’s economic empowerment to education access and modern slavery prevention, with plans to scale its partnerships further in 2026.

With an expanding regional programme, growing membership and an increasing focus on sustainability and leadership, CIPS enters 2026 positioned to play a stronger role in shaping the future of procurement across the Middle East.

About CIPS

We are CIPS, the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply. A global membership organisation driving positive change across our profession. We are the voice and standard, defining and amplifying best practice across all our worlds.

As the awarding body for the profession, we lead in education and training. Helping professionals advance their ambition. We provide insights, information, and tools. Enabling members to develop their own best practice. We help build capability within organisations. Interrogating, troubleshooting, and training. Through all our work, we build a community.

A global network of professionals powering procurement and supply so our societies can thrive.

Find out more at: www.cips.org