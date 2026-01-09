Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia– In line with strengthening strategic partnerships and supporting the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, Wadi Jeddah Company has signed an agreement with Pure Advance. The agreement aims to unify efforts in empowering technology and innovative companies, and to develop an enabling environment that contributes to sustainable development, in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

The MoU was signed at Wadi Jeddah’s headquarters in Jeddah. Represented by His Excellency His Excellency Dr. Sattam bin Saud Lingawi, CEO of Wadi Jeddah, while Pure Advance was represented by His Excellency Dr. Sultan Alhayyani, as a presentative of the company. This step comes as an extension of Wadi Jeddah’s role in enhancing the innovation ecosystem and knowledge-based investment.

The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation between both parties in areas of mutual interest, and to develop these fields by outlining frameworks and scopes of collaboration and partnership. It also includes setting mechanisms to establish sustainable strategic partnerships in commercial, scientific, research, training, cultural, and investment fields, according to a joint action plan agreed upon to efficiently achieve the intended goals.

The agreement also specifies full cooperation in joint operational activities, foremost of which is providing an integrated enabling environment that allows Pure Advance to grow and develop. This includes offering necessary resources and facilities, along with technical, administrative, and legal support, as well as consulting and mentorship services, in addition to facilitating access to relevant networks and opportunities, as well as any other services agreed upon by both parties to serve mutual interests.

Wadi Jeddah affirms its commitment to continuing to build high-value partnerships that contribute to supporting the knowledge economy and strengthening the innovation and entrepreneurship environment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About Wadi Jeddah:

Wadi Jeddah was established by Royal Decree No. M/20 dated 15/04/1431H, following the Council of Ministers’ Resolution No. 117 dated 13/04/1431H, which approved the licensing of Wadi Jeddah Company (a joint-stock company) in accordance with its accompanying Articles of Association.

Wadi Jeddah is the investment arm of King Abdulaziz University and aims to play a pivotal role in building and advancing the Kingdom’s knowledge economy.

The company works to strengthen partnerships between educational and research institutions and the business community, transforming academic outputs into investment and commercial opportunities.

It also focuses on investing in joint projects that enable the transfer of expertise and practical application for university students and faculty, thereby contributing to innovation, sustainable development, and the achievement of Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.