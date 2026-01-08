Department to present efficiency and resilience focused initiatives across the energy and water sector

Abu Dhabi: As Principal Partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2026, the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) will showcase a portfolio of projects reflecting its integrated approach to enhancing efficiency, resilience and sustainability across the energy and water sector, underpinned by its Strategic Framework 2050.

From 11 to 15 January 2026, DoE’s participation will feature efficiency initiatives and projects demonstrating how artificial intelligence, smart infrastructure, system-wide planning, and digital platforms are being embedded across networks, services and communities to advance sustainable energy and water management and deliver measurable, real-world outcomes, at Stand A210.

At a system and services level, these include AD.WE, the first integrated AI-powered energy and water management platform that supports end-to-end optimisation, and Mayed, an AI-enabled smart assistant that illustrates the Department’s wider adoption of advanced digital tools and artificial intelligence to support modern, efficient engagement across sectors.

At the resource and demand management level, the Department will highlight a series of projects, including Al Wathba Smart Meters, an AI-enabled initiative to improve water efficiency and support sustainable agriculture in farms, alongside a Smart Water System for Groundwater Wells Smart Meters, enabling real-time monitoring, improved oversight, and preservation of groundwater reserves. The showcase will also include demand response initiatives, Solar Model Farms integrating renewable energy, storage and smart technologies, and Al Mabrooka Model Date Palm Farms applying advanced irrigation and monitoring solutions supported by data-driven insights.

The Department of Energy will also present its Integrated Water Strategy, which aims to enhance the security and sustainability of water resources in the Emirate by diversifying sources, improving production and consumption efficiency, and enhancing network efficiency. The strategy also leverages digital solutions and smart technologies in water management to create added value, enhance competitiveness, and strengthen the sector’s resilience and long-term sustainability.

Through its participation, the Department of Energy reaffirms its crucial role in enabling policies, strategies and systems that support a secure and resilient energy and water sector, advancing the Emirate’s positioning as a global model of innovation and sustainability while contributing to the UAE’s sustainability ambitions.

