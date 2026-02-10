His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi: During 2026, we are focusing on strengthening collaboration to unify efforts in fostering a sporting culture among society members in the UAE, in line with the goals of ‘Year of Family.’

The Sports Coordination Council reviewed the regulations governing the legal formation of a Central Elections Committee and a unified Electoral Appeals Committee

The Sports Coordination Council makes constant efforts to implement sporting strategies and policies to enhance global competitiveness, promote sport participation within the society, and develop a sustainable sporting ecosystem

UAE: The Sports Coordination Council held its first meeting of 2026, which was presided over by H.E. Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, and attended by several senior sports officials and representatives of the federal and local government entities that are members of the Council.

During the meeting, the UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC) reviewed regulations governing the legal formation of a central elections committee as well as a unified committee for electoral appeals.

During its presentation, the NOC highlighted the significance of unified regulations for electoral procedures, as well as the approved regulatory framework that governs the formation and working mechanism of a unified committee for electoral appeals, serving as the standard reference framework for sports federations across the UAE. This helps advance the principles of integrity, equal opportunity, and procedural fairness in line with internationally recognised Olympic standards.

The presentation also underscored how these regulations align with the best international practices, the Olympic Charter provisions, the regulations of international sports federations, the UAE National Olympic Committee's statutes, and national laws and approved governance frameworks. This ensures both institutional autonomy and good administration of the sports electoral system.

The Council also discussed the UAE’s participation in the Winter Olympic Games, being hosted by the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo from 6 to 22 February. The members highlighted the significance of this historic first-time participation, serving as a clear reflection of the remarkable progress achieved by the national sports ecosystem. It further contributes to strengthening the national Olympic movement by driving participation in various Olympic categories. In this edition of the Olympics, the UAE is being represented by athletes Alexander Astridge and Piera Hudson, competing in alpine skiing events.

During the meeting, H.E. Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi reaffirmed the commitment of the Ministry and the NOC to steadfastly supporting athletes and relevant federations, enabling them to represent the UAE at international sports platforms and Olympic forums. He also wished the participating athletes’ success, hoping for outcomes that reflect the UAE’s thriving sports ecosystem and add to its impressive record of achievements.

H.E. emphasized the Council’s role as an effective platform for member entities to exchange insights and plans. He further stated that by enhancing coordination between various sports organisations and partners throughout the UAE, the Council seeks to facilitate the transition from fragmented work within the sports sector to an integrated national ecosystem.

Also, Al Falasi stated: “To ensure that all efforts are unified and integrated, and to leverage the skills of each emirate, we are focusing on exploring and coordinating sporting agendas across the UAE. We are committed to contributing towards achieving the goals of the 2026 ‘Year of Family,’ and constantly supporting community initiatives that foster a culture of sports among society and ensure seamless access to sports for all family members across the UAE.”

In turn, H.E. Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports, highlighted the importance of discussing the regulations governing the formation of election committees and electoral appeals committees, noting that this reflects the commitment of those responsible for the sports system to uphold the principles of good governance, enhance transparency, and ensure equal opportunities within the institutional sports framework in the UAE.

Further, H.E. affirmed that unifying the regulatory frameworks and adhering to the approved laws and legislations, in full compliance with the Sports Law in the UAE and its executive regulations, has a significant impact on improving performance efficiency and achieving institutional excellence across all sports entities, thereby contributing to driving comprehensive development in the national sports sector.

For his part, H.E. Faris Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the UAE National Olympic Committee, remarked that robust institutional integration and continued coordination among relevant entities within the UAE’s sports ecosystem are key to advancing the strategic objectives of the national Olympic movement. This will also help elevate the nation’s stature as an exemplary model in upholding the principles of autonomy, good governance and transparency, ensuring seamless alignment with the Olympic Charter and other international mandates.

H.E. highlighted that the UAE National Olympic Committee, in coordination with the Ministry of Sports and all members of the Sports Coordination Council, remains committed to laying a strong foundation for the national Olympic movement by developing institutional frameworks and strengthening the implementation of good governance principles. This is pivotal to preserving the autonomy of sports organisations, while also ensuring strict compliance with relevant national legislation and international rules.

Also, the Council discussed several other topics on its agenda. Attendees highlighted the significance of constant coordination and integration among various member entities, further promoting the concept of joint institutional work, achieving the desired impact, and ensuring the continued development of an integrated and sustainable sports ecosystem. This helps achieve the goals of the UAE National Sports Strategy 2031 and strengthens the UAE’s position as a leader in sports on a regional and global level.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; H.E. Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri; H.E. Omar Obaid AlHesan AlShamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; H.E. Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture; His Excellency Khalid Mohamed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Federal Youth Authority; His Excellency Faris Al Mutawa; H.E. Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports for the Sports Development and Competitiveness Sector; His Excellency Dr. Hussain Abdulrahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at the ‏ ‏Ministry of Health and Prevention; Her Excellency Ameena Al Saleh, Acting Assistant Undersecretary of Curriculum and Assessment at the Ministry of Education ; H.E. Amani Khaled Al Banai, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research for the Support Services Sector; H.E. Mohammed Fadhil Al Hamli, Chairman of the UAE Paralympics Committee; H.E. Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council; H.E. Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council; His Excellency Mohammed Obaid Al Hosan Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Sports Council ; H.E. Ahmed Al Raisi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Chairman of the Executive Council of the Government of Ajman; and H.E. Ahmed Yousef Al Nuaimi, Director General of Customer Happiness Centres at the Executive Council of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

The Sports Coordination Council makes constant efforts to align and integrate strategies, policies and programmes of the sports sector, further enhancing the UAE’s global sporting competitiveness, supporting various community sport programmes, proposing necessary solutions and recommendations, coordinating and combining efforts among entities that are relevant to developing sports in the UAE, working towards hosting major sporting events, and achieving sustainability in the sports sector. The Council also contributes to implementing initiatives and sporting programmes that have the potential to build and enhance the skills of Emirati athletes and prepare specialised national talents capable of elevating the national sporting landscape.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com