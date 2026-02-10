Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Founded by the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), World Defense Show 2026 entered its third day with a focus on diverse air and land demonstrations, alongside broad participation from official delegations, government entities, and international companies specializing in defense, security, and advanced technologies.

Day Three featured the launch of key programs designed to bring government end-users, international industry leaders, innovators, and suppliers into direct dialogue - reflecting the show’s role as a global platform linking operational needs with emerging technologies, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

The “Meet the KSA Government” program, held in the Auditorium (Hall 2), opened with a series of strategic briefings from senior officials across the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Interior, National Cybersecurity Authority, and National Guard. Speakers outlined evolving operational requirements, national security priorities, capability gaps, and opportunities for industry partnership. The sessions enabled exhibitors to engage directly with decision-makers, strengthening alignment between national defense needs and industrial capacity.

His Excellency Ahmad Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, Governor of GAMI, underscored the importance of these interactions, stating: “WDS is a platform where vision becomes connection - where government, industry, and innovators come together to advance the Kingdom’s defense priorities. These programs deepen understanding, accelerate collaboration, and reinforce Saudi Arabia’s commitment to building an integrated and future-ready defense ecosystem.”

At the Future Defense Lab, held in Hall 1 North, experts presented new insights on emerging technologies shaping the future battlespace, including AI-enabled systems, disruptive digital capabilities, quantum applications, and next-generation space operations. Panels brought together Saudi and international leaders to discuss how integrated technologies enhance readiness, interoperability, and national resilience. The Lab served as a high-value space for innovators and policymakers to connect research with real-world application.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Supply Chain Zone (Hall 3) continued to operate as a dynamic marketplace linking Saudi SMEs and advanced manufacturers with global primes, R&D organizations, and procurement leaders. Sessions throughout the day examined localization pathways, partnerships, technology transfer, and opportunities for industrial investment - reinforcing the Kingdom’s accelerating momentum in defense manufacturing and supply chain development.

Andrew Pearcey, CEO of World Defense Show, commented: “Today’s programs demonstrate what WDS does best: we connect people. Whether it is government with industry, innovators with end-users, or SMEs with global partners, WDS is where conversations become partnerships and ideas become capability. This is the foundation of integrated defense.”

Beyond the halls, visitors continued to experience live demonstrations on the show’s dedicated airfield and land track, showcasing how air, land, unmanned, and digital systems operate together in complex, multi-domain environments. These displays illustrated the practical reality of integration - a central theme of WDS 2026.

World Defense Show 2026 continues through February 12, bringing together exhibitors, delegations, innovators, and investors from around the world to shape the future of defense collaboration and industrial growth in alignment with Vision 2030.

About General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI):

The General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), founder of the World Defense Show, serves as the key organization responsible for regulating, developing, and licensing Saudi Arabia’s military industries sector. Working alongside public and private partners, GAMI is committed to achieving the Vision 2030 goal of localizing over 50% of the Kingdom’s defense spending, strengthening national manufacturing capabilities, and positioning the sector as a vital pillar of the national economy, with a direct positive impact on the Kingdom’s GDP by 2030. Through WDS, GAMI showcases the Kingdom’s dedication to technological advancement and self-sufficiency in defense.

About World Defense Show (WDS):

Founded by Saudi Arabia’s defense industry regulator, the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), World Defense Show (WDS) serves as the global stage for innovation and collaboration across air, land, sea, space, and security domains. Reflecting the Kingdom’s ambition to be a premier destination for major international events, WDS drives Saudi Arabia’s goal of localizing 50 percent of defense spending by 2030. The third edition, taking place from 8 – 12 February 2026 in Riyadh, is held under the theme “The Future of Defense Integration,” bringing together global industry leaders, decision-makers, and innovators to shape the future of defense and security.