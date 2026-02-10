Khalid AlJarwan: “The launch of DC Connect reflects our strong commitment to continuously developing our services to keep pace with the evolving business landscape by leveraging the latest smart technologies.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has launched DC Connect, an advanced digital platform that brings all the chambers’ services together in a single, user-friendly portal. The platform is designed to enhance the experience of members and make it easier to access services through an integrated user interface supported by smart, data-enabled solutions.

The move forms part of Dubai Chambers’ commitment to accelerating digital transformation and enhancing the efficiency of its services, which benefit more than 292,000 companies registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce. By streamlining access to essential services, the platform strengthens private sector competitiveness and supports growth within Dubai’s integrated business environment.

Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, commented: “The launch of DC Connect marks another significant step in our smart transformation journey. It reflects our strong commitment to continuously developing our services to keep pace with the evolving business landscape by leveraging the latest smart technologies. The portal has been designed to meet the diverse needs of our members through the adoption of advanced digital technologies, ensuring a faster and smoother customer experience.”

The platform provides convenient access to a comprehensive suite of digital services including Dubai Chamber of Commerce membership services, information services, ATA carnets, mediation, document attestation, certificates of origin, and services relating to Business Groups and Business Councils.

DC Connect features a modern, user-friendly interface that delivers a more engaging digital experience and a streamlined customer journey. The new platform enables faster processing of requests and offers a data-driven smart service ecosystem. Users will benefit from interactive dashboards displaying in-depth analytics and statistics to support decision-making, instant notifications about all transactions, and a dynamic homepage highlighting the latest updates and upcoming events to boost member engagement. This will help Dubai Chambers to deliver services more smoothly and efficiently, strengthening the business community’s ability to achieve and grow.

To access DC Connect, please visit: https://connect.dubaichamber.com

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

