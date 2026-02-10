Sharjah: The Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA) has announced the recommendations and scientific outcomes of the 25th Sharjah International Conservation Forum for Arabia’s Biodiversity, which focused on strengthening science-based regional action, advancing response mechanisms to rapidly evolving environmental challenges, and supporting the sustainability of terrestrial and marine ecosystems.

The Forum’s outcomes highlighted the importance of strengthening regional capacity in biodiversity assessment and invasive alien species management through the harmonisation of scientific methodologies, improved data availability, and the identification of species with the greatest impacts on ecosystems, thereby supporting evidence-based decision-making.

The recommendations also emphasised strengthening regional preparedness to address marine wildlife stranding incidents and protect seabirds by developing unified monitoring and response protocols, applying advanced research technologies to better understand marine animal movement, and promoting knowledge exchange in wildlife health and rehabilitation, thereby reducing environmental losses and improving the speed and effectiveness of crisis response.

In this regard, Her Excellency Aisha Rashid Deemas, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA), affirmed that the Sharjah International Conservation Forum represents an advanced model of partnership- and science-based environmental action, noting that its outcomes reflect growing scientific maturity in addressing biodiversity issues across the region.

She added: “Biodiversity conservation has become a shared developmental responsibility that requires science-based decision-making, effective regional cooperation, and genuine investment in knowledge and human capital. The Sharjah Forum continues to play its role as a vital link between scientific research and practical implementation, supporting the sustainability of our natural resources for future generations.”

She further stated: “The Authority remains committed to supporting specialised scientific initiatives, strengthening regional and international partnerships, and translating the Forum’s outcomes into practical programmes and projects that contribute to conserving biodiversity across the Arabian Peninsula and enhancing the efficiency of responses to current and future environmental challenges.”

The Forum also underscored the importance of investing in building scientific capacity among students and early-career researchers through advanced training and mentoring programmes that link scientific research with field application and enhance researchers’ ability to translate research outcomes into effective policies and practices.

The scientific outcomes also included the global Red List reassessment of sea snakes, covering dozens of species worldwide. This process contributed to updating their conservation status, identifying the key threats they face, and establishing future research priorities to support marine conservation planning.

The Sharjah International Conservation Forum for Arabia’s Biodiversity, launched more than a quarter of a century ago, is regarded as one of the region’s leading specialised scientific platforms. Through its successive editions, the Forum has contributed to the development of environmental policies, supported applied research, and reinforced Sharjah’s position as a regional and global hub for excellence in nature conservation.