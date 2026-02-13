AMMAN — Under the patronage of HRH Princess Basma Bint Ali, Chairperson of the National Biodiversity Committee and founder of the Royal Botanical Garden (RBG), the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) on Thursday launched a campaign to restore natural vegetation cover in the port city.

The initiative is supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Jordan and the Canadian government, in partnership with the RBG. The high-level launch took place at ASEZA’s nursery and several priority ecological sites, according to an ASEZA statement.

The event was attended by ASEZA Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Shadi Majali, Aqaba Governor Ayman Awaysheh, UNDP Resident Representative Randa Abu Hasan, and Caitlin Hyndman from the Canadian embassy in Amman, alongside ASEZA commissioners Nidal Ouran and Mutasim Hindawi.

The campaign aims to translate environmental surveys into practical field interventions to restore degraded wild habitats, particularly in dam areas.

By planting native species using nature-based solutions, the project seeks to bolster ecosystem resilience against climate change and combat land degradation.

Princess Basma emphasised that the campaign represents an advanced model of linking scientific research with field application.

"This initiative contributes to reviving natural ecosystems by using native plants adapted to Aqaba's environment, ensuring the sustainability of natural resources for future generations," the princess said.

Ramzi underscored that environmental sustainability is a pillar of ASEZA’s 2024-2028 strategic plan.

"This initiative integrates nature conservation into the socio-economic development path, solidifying Aqaba's position as a model for responsible development," he said.

Abu Hasan said that the UNDP, through this partnership, is implementing evidence-based solutions to address environmental degradation and support climate adaptation, creating a tangible impact on the environment and local communities.

Hyndman reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to global biodiversity protection and climate action, noting that the support aims to build more resilient communities in Jordan.

