AMMAN — Chairman of the Jordan Industrial Estates Corporation (JIEC) Luai Sihweil on Tuesday said that the completion of the first phase of the Zarqa Industrial Estate (ZIE) reflects the corporation’s commitment to its construction schedule, paving the way for attracting industrial investments in the coming period.

He noted that the project, part of the 2020–2025 plan, will be the region’s first green and environmentally-friendly industrial estate, aligning with the Economic Modernisation Vision, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Sihweil said that JIEC’s board of directors had decided to offer discounts ranging between 20 and 40 per cent on the sale prices of the first 100 dunums of developed land in ZIE to encourage investments.

JIEC General Director Omar Juweid said that the first phase, built on 1,116 dunums out of 2,500, reached over 95 per cent completion, with total costs amounting to JD35 million.

The phase includes the construction of 22,000 square metres of buildings and is expected to start receiving investments in early 2026.

He added that promotional efforts are under way to attract industries that will create job opportunities for Zarqa residents and boost local development.

Project Manager Ahmad Abu Fara said that ZIE incorporates smart and eco-friendly features, including solar energy systems, electric vehicle charging stations, drip irrigation, green spaces and smart infrastructure such as remote-controlled street lighting and a digital gate system.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

