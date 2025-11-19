Muscat - The Environment Authority on Tuesday announced the second edition of Oman Climate Week will be held from September 14 to 16, 2026.

Dr Abdullah bin Ali al Amri, Chairman of the Environment Authority, while addressing a media conference in Muscat, explained the importance of gathering the experts from across the globe to fight many environmental challenges the world faces today, ranging from high temperatures that have been causing melting of ice, causing water levels to increase and depletion of oxygen in ocean waters.

"If we lose one whale, it is as though we are losing a forest. So it is important we gather our thoughts to protect the environment," Dr Al Amri said. The event is scheduled to take place at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre and many international working papers are expected to be published for the first time.

Organised by the Environment Authority in collaboration with the Arabian Research Bureau (ARB) and coordinated with a number of regional and international organisations, government agencies, academic institutions, research centres, universities and colleges, Oman Climate Week 2026 aims to foster collective action and innovation in addressing pressing environmental challenges.

Dr Al Amri emphasised the importance of Oman Climate Week as a national and regional platform for exploring effective solutions to diverse environmental issues, strengthening international cooperation, and ensuring alignment with the strategic objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030. He highlighted the event’s role in supporting global environmental efforts, facilitating regional and international partnerships, encouraging private sector adoption of sustainable solutions, showcasing Oman’s pioneering contributions in environmental forums and promoting active community engagement.

The conference is to present high-level sessions on climate finance, energy transition, water and food security, biodiversity, women in sustainability, and climate leadership.

Amr bin Abdullah Baaboud, Chief Executive Officer of Arabian Research Bureau (ARB), outlined the key features of the upcoming edition, including the launch of the GreenX Exhibition.

He said that the innovative platform will promote concepts of environmental sustainability and green economy principles within the business sector.

Baaboud explained that the core goals for Oman Climate Week are fostering climate action, facilitating regional cooperation, driving local and regional business, supporting the adoption and scaling of solutions, and encouraging community engagement.

He noted that the exhibition is a dedicated showcase for the circular economy featuring recycling and waste management, clean energy, water reuse and biodiversity solutions.

The event is expected to attract more than 2,000 participants from regional and international organisations and countries worldwide, with over 200 speakers from Oman and abroad and more than 50 dialogue sessions covering a wide range of environmental topics and issues.

