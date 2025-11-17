Brasilia - The Sultanate of Oman on Saaturday launched the National Climate Platform at the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) for implementing programmes of national priorities, attracting climate finance, and promoting international cooperation.

The national platform is being developed as a comprehensive national system that acts as a center for coordination and investment, bringing together national priorities, climate finance, and international cooperation to transform National strategies into realistic programs with tangible impact, supporting the transition to a future low-carbon and more adaptable.

He pointed out that the platform is based on three Basic principles, namely: national ownership, partnership, transparency, and the platform will employ digital tools advanced to enhance transparency, track investments, measure progress, and build trust in the partners locally and internationally, reflecting the Sultanate of Oman's readiness to achieve impactful and proprietary results National and global importance.

The Environment Agency is leading the work in partnership with relevant national authorities and with full openness to international institutions and the private sector, and the countries of the region.

The platform focuses on sectors with the Highest priority in mitigation and capacity building, in line with Oman Vision 2040 Net Zero Strategy 2050, including: clean energy, green hydrogen, and water, Agriculture and climate resilience, waste management and the circular economy, and the finance sector.

The National Platform will be one of the main tools for managing and coordinating all funding requests submitted to the international climate, in accordance with national priorities that will be determined in partnership with all Concerned authorities in the Sultanate of Oman.

