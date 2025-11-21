AMMAN — The Ministry of Environment, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), on Thursday in Amman launched the National Dialogue on Innovative Financing for Biodiversity.

The event was held under the patronage of Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman and in the presence of Chairperson of the National Biodiversity Committee HRH Princess Basma bint Ali, according to a UNDP statement.

The dialogue aims to boost nature conservation and ensure the sustainability of Jordan's ecosystems.

In his opening remarks, Suleiman highlighted Jordan’s unique biodiversity despite its small geographic area, stressing the importance of cooperation among government entities, the private sector, civil society, and international partners.

He noted that initiatives such as the National Network of 12 Nature Reserves and the Aqaba Marine Protected Area demonstrate the Kingdom’s commitment to preserving natural resources and promoting sustainable use.

Suleiman said that the dialogue seeks to address funding gaps in the environmental sector and explore innovative financing opportunities to support the National Biodiversity Strategy and its action plan, enhancing ecosystem resilience against climate challenges and global environmental changes.

He added that the integration of biodiversity into economic and social development priorities is essential for achieving sustainable development.

UNDP Resident Representative Randa Abu Hassan highlighted the programme’s role in developing effective financing mechanisms to support environmental sustainability.

She said that the programme’s strategic plan emphasizes financial innovation and the establishment of regulatory frameworks that enable countries to safeguard natural resources and address climate challenges in line with Jordan’s national and international commitments.

The dialogue brought together representatives from government agencies, the private sector, civil society, and international partners to assess current environmental financing and identify opportunities for policy coordination and practical tools to implement the National Biodiversity Strategy and its action plan.

The event builds on the strategic partnership between the Ministry of Environment and UNDP, which has led to key achievements, including the preparation of the National Biodiversity Strategy and its alignment with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, according to the statement.

The outcomes of the dialogue are expected to serve as a foundation for the National Biodiversity Financing Plan and its implementation mechanisms, offering practical solutions to address funding gaps and enhance collaboration across sectors.

