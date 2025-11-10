AMMAN — Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman on Sunday met with Acting Director of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Haoliang Xu on the sidelines of the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belem, Brazil, to discuss strengthening cooperation on climate action and sustainable development.

Discussions centred on Jordan’s participation in projects under the “Rome Actions” initiative, a joint effort led by the UNDP, the UAE, and Italy, aimed at advancing climate resilience, promoting sustainable energy, and supporting stability and development across the Mediterranean, Middle East, and Africa.

Suleiman reiterated Jordan’s commitment to active engagement in the initiative, noting that it complements His Majesty King Abdullah’s “Climate and Refugees” initiative, launched during COP27, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Both sides also underscored the importance of maintaining close cooperation between Jordan and the UNDP in implementing environmental protection and climate adaptation programmes.

Also on Sunday, Minister Suleiman met with FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu to discuss strengthening cooperation on food security and climate change adaptation.

During the meeting, Suleiman called for expanding partnerships to implement programmes that promote smart and sustainable agriculture and empower women’s associations in rural areas, according to a ministry statement.

The discussion also covered updates on the Green Climate Fund (GCF) project in cooperation with the FAO, as well as the Blue Economy project, funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and executed by the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority.

The meeting also underscored Jordan’s commitment to enhancing international partnerships to tackle climate challenges and to strengthen its regional role in applying innovative, sustainable solutions that support food security and the green economy.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

