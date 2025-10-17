AMMAN — Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman and French Ambassador to Jordan Franck Gellet on Thursday discussed ways to boost cooperation in environmental protection and climate action.

The meeting highlighted France’s “strategic” projects in Jordan, particularly those implemented through the French Development Agency (AFD) in the water sector, which contribute to national efforts aimed at environmental sustainability and efficient resource management, according to a ministry statement.

Discussions also covered preparations for the upcoming “Environment and Climate Month,” jointly organised by the Ministry of Environment and the French embassy in cooperation with several embassies, international organisations and civil society institutions.

The initiative is scheduled to officially launch on October 27 under the patronage of the minister of environment.

Suleiman underscored the importance of advancing the Jordanian-French partnership in sustainable development and environmental protection, describing it as a “model” of international collaboration that fosters knowledge exchange and supports national climate initiatives.

He reiterated Jordan’s commitment to implementing its environmental and climate strategies, expressing appreciation for the continued support of international partners in promoting projects that enhance water and environmental security and advance the transition toward a green economy.

Gellet commended the environmental cooperation between the two countries, noting that the 10th anniversary of the Paris Climate Agreement offers an opportunity to reiterate France’s commitment to supporting Jordan’s climate projects and enhancing resilience to the impacts of climate change.

