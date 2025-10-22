AMMAN — On the occasion of the World Day for the Protection of the Ozone Layer, observed in 2025 under the theme "From Science to Global Action", the Ministry of Environment, in cooperation with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), on Tuesday announced the launch of a new strategic project.

The project aims to implement the Kigali Amendment, which aims to help the Jordanian industrial sector shift towards environmentally friendly alternatives and technologies, according to a UNIDO statement.

The announcement came during an official ceremony held in Amman in the presence of a number of representatives of ministries, international organisations and the private sector.

Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman stressed that the project represents a "new milestone” in the path of partnership between national institutions and international organisations.

He noted that the implementation of the Kigali Amendment for the years 2024-2026 embodies His Majesty King Abdullah’s vision to achieve sustainable development and a green economy that enhances the competitiveness of national industries through the adoption of modern and sustainable technologies.

UNIDO Resident Representative in Jordan Sulafa Madanat expressed the organisation's pride in partnering with the Kingdom, stressing that Jordan is a “regional model” in sustainable climate and industrial action.

She said: "We are proud of this collaboration, which reflects Jordan's commitment to the transition to a low-carbon economy, and promotes industrial innovation as part of its green transition.”

The project is in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV) 2023-2033, which constitutes a national roadmap for inclusive and sustainable growth, by supporting industrial investment, enhancing competitiveness and expanding employment opportunities for youth and women, in line with the national trend towards a low-emission green economy.

The ceremony witnessed the signing of trilateral agreements between the Ministry of Environment, UNIDO and a number of national companies in the refrigeration and air conditioning sectors.

The agreements seeks to start a new phase of cooperation aimed at developing local capacities to use alternative materials and technologies that preserve the ozone layer and reduce greenhouse emissions.

This cooperation represents a “strategic” step towards achieving a balance between economic growth and environmental protection, and boosts Jordan's position as a regional hub for sustainable industries and green technologies.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

