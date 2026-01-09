Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates - Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently held its regular meeting, chaired by H.E. Mohamed Mosbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors. The meeting approved the Chamber’s strategy for the next five years (2026–2030), which includes improving the business environment and enhancing the Emirate’s position as a distinguished destination for tourism, industry, and trade at the regional level. The strategy also focuses on attracting foreign investment and international companies, encouraging the international expansion of companies operating in Ras Al Khaimah into global markets, and developing the digital economy in the Emirate.

The strategy adopted the proposal prepared by the Department of Strategy and Digital Economy at the Chamber, which seeks to achieve a competitive and sustainable commercial environment. It focuses on improving the business environment by facilitating procedures and enhancing governance and transparency to protect the rights of consumers and investors, as well as stimulating innovation and entrepreneurship by supporting startups and providing encouraging environment for investment.

The Board Chairman, H.E. Mohamed Mosbeh Al Nuaimi, stated that the Chamber plays a key role in encouraging foreign investment in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, contributing to the openness of the Emirate’s economy to the world, and promoting the UAE’s 2030 Vision globally, while participating in the Vision’s programs and initiatives in line with the goals and functions of the Chamber.

He added that the Chamber also plays a pivotal role in settling commercial disputes and conflicts through amicable means, including mediation and arbitration. In addition, the Chamber represents the economic sectors of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah at international events, works to organize local and international exhibitions, attracts investors, facilitates the exchange of trade delegations, and focuses on partnerships and collaboration with relevant entities to realize its vision and mission on the ground.

Al Nuaimi discussed with Board members the plans and mechanisms of the new strategy and ways to align it with the UAE’s development plans. He emphasized that the new strategy forms a cornerstone for enhancing the Emirate’s position and reputation as a global hub for economy, investment, trade, and the digital sector. He underscored that the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah continues to move steadily, under its wise leadership, toward the highest levels of entrepreneurship, excellence, and prosperity.

He noted that the adoption of the Chamber’s strategy for the next five years reflects the Chamber’s commitment to the UAE’s strategic goals and to achieving the vision of the Emirate’s wise leadership, in addition to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, which focus on advancement, innovation, sustainability, and global leadership, while ensuring that the Chamber remains the economic arm of the Emirate.

Al Nuaimi added: “We have adopted an integrated strategy for the next phase that enhances public and private sector partnerships and reflects the future role of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber in shaping the Emirate’s economic future.” He pointed out that this strategy represents a renewed starting point in the journey of hard work to support the business sector and enhance its competitiveness. He noted that attracting quality investment, supporting the digital economy, enhancing foreign trade, and improving private sector competitiveness are key pillars that the Chamber will strive to develop in order to shape the future.