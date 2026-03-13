H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “We are committed to strengthening engagement with Business Groups and Business Councils, monitoring the latest developments, and coordinating with the relevant government entities to develop practical solutions to challenges that safeguard competitiveness and reinforce Dubai’s role in global trade flows.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, recently held a meeting with the Fruit and Vegetable Traders Business Group to discuss ways to enhance the resilience and competitiveness of the sector, while ensuring the smooth flow of imports from a wider range of markets.

The meeting, attended by H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, explored the priorities of companies operating in the fruit and vegetable trade and examined practical ways to diversify sourcing channels and strengthen supply chain resilience. The discussions were aimed at supporting market stability, and improving operational efficiency.

Representatives of the Business Group reaffirmed that the readiness and resilience of Dubai’s business environment are key factors in enabling the private sector to adapt to evolving circumstances, reiterating the sector’s resilience in implementing alternative solutions to supply chain challenges to ensure the availability of essential goods. They also praised the strong partnership between the public and private sectors, as well as the government’s ongoing efforts to support the business community under all conditions.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, stated: “Dubai Chambers is dedicated to ensuring business activities across all sectors continue to evolve with the highest levels of resilience and efficiency to meet changing conditions effectively. We are committed to strengthening engagement with Business Groups and Business Councils, monitoring the latest developments, and coordinating with the relevant government entities to develop practical solutions to challenges that safeguard competitiveness and reinforce Dubai’s role in global trade flows.”

The meeting forms part of a wider series of engagements being held by the chamber with Business Groups and Business Councils to assess current business conditions, anticipate the future outlook, and strengthen strategies to support the readiness of all sectors in responding to global developments.

Supporting the interests of the business community remains a top priority for Dubai Chamber of Commerce as it works to strengthen private sector participation and enhance the competitiveness of Dubai’s economy. This includes reinforcing the role of Business Groups in shaping regulatory frameworks and enhancing operations across diverse economic sectors.

Business Groups and Business Councils play a vital role in supporting the growth of Dubai’s commercial and economic activities by representing the interests of a wide range of sectors, fostering constructive dialogue between the business community and relevant government entities, and contributing to ongoing efforts to enhance the business environment and drive sustainable economic growth.

