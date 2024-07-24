Federal Express Corporation, the world's largest express transportation company, has appointed Abdulrahman Al-Mubarak as its new Managing Director Operations of Saudi Arabia.

Based in Riyadh, Al-Mubarak holds a regional role in the Middle East and is responsible for the company’s strategic direction and operations for Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan.

Al-Mubarak joins FedEx with over 15 years of experience in regulatory compliance, business development, strategic planning, and operational excellence across the Kingdom’s aviation and logistics industry, in both the private and public sectors. He has previously played a vital role in establishing cargo villages across Saudi airports, attracting large-scale inward investments, and founding one of Saudi’s logistics and supply chain companies.

Integral role

“The Middle East’s growing prominence as a global logistics hub indicates the presence of significant trade and expansion opportunities for businesses to capitalise on. With his extensive experience in the logistics industry, Abdulrahman will play an integral role in unlocking these opportunities for our customers,” said Taarek Hinedi, vice president of FedEx Middle East and Africa Operations.

“As Managing Director, Abdulrahman will lead strategy and planning for our constantly evolving operations in key markets and help customers accelerate their growth through enhanced access to global markets.”

“It is an honour to be part of the FedEx family and to work with such an incredible team. As we look to the future, I am focused on fostering stronger collaborations with authorities, enhancing our services and connectivity, and enabling local businesses to harness the full potential of global trade,” said Al-Mubarak.--TradeArabia News Service

