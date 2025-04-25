MUSCAT: In accordance with Oman Vision 2040, which emphasizes economic diversification, digital transformation, and human capital development, the Sultanate reaffirmed its commitment to cybersecurity with the inauguration of the 5th Oman Cybersecurity Conference on Thursday. Focusing on the theme, "Empowering Cybersecurity in the Logistics Sector", the conference was organized by Al-Roya newspaper, in collaboration with the Cyber Defense Centre and the Advanced Cybersecurity Academy.

The conference opened under the auspices of Eng Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology. In attendance were national and international experts sharing their perspectives on tackling the growing cyber threats to Oman's logistics infrastructure — a cornerstone of the Vision 2040 strategy to transform Oman into a competitive logistics center.

Opening the conference, Hatim bin Hamad al Taie, Editor-in-Chief - Al-Roya, emphasized the need to inject cybersecurity into logistics planning, as both are essential to keeping modern economies afloat. "As cyber threats continue to grow globally, it is imperative that our supply chains are efficient and secure," Al Taie said.

He mentioned Oman's unique geographical position and continued investment in ports and free zones as evidence of its growing role in regional and global trade. Al Taie also referenced the recent historic agreement on the world's first liquefied hydrogen corridor from the Global South to Europe as evidence of Oman's evolving role in global energy security.

Eng Khamis al Hajri, Head of Cyber Defense Centre, delivered the keynote, quoting the vulnerability of global logistics networks to cyberattacks. He referred to the 2023 MOVEit breach that affected more than 93 million individuals as a chilling reminder. Al Hajri called for "Secure by Design" practices for ensuring cybersecurity from the onset.

One of the highlights of the event was also the inauguration of the first national cybersecurity simulation exercise tailored to the logistics sector in Oman. The exercise aims at boosting digital preparedness, testing response to threat, and stimulating inter-agency coordination.

Singaporean cybersecurity expert Leonard Kahou provided a general overview of how it's becoming increasingly difficult to secure logistics ecosystems. He warned that ransomware, data breaches, and social engineering tactics present increasing threats throughout supply chains — all the way to the end-user.

Cyber Defence Centre engineer Hashem al Balushi revealed an alarming trend: Oman's logistics industry alone saw over 80,000 malware attacks and 37 advanced persistent threats within the first quarter of 2025. He advocated for robust protection mechanisms, including encrypted protocols, limited access permissions, and periodic system updates.

Wrapping up the event, the Ministry of Labour's "Tashgheel" programme and several local businesses signed a memorandum of understanding to upskill Omani professionals in cybersecurity — doubling down on Vision 2040's focus on developing the workforce.

The conference underscored the fact that a secure digital foundation is not a technical necessity alone, but rather a strategic necessity for Oman's sustainable development and economic future.

