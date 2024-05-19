Dubai: Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced its participation as the Strategic Partner of the Global Prompt Engineering Championship, a generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) competition held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF). The event will take place at Emirates Towers and Museum of the Future in Dubai from 20 – 21 May, with prizes worth a combined total of AED 1 million.

Organised by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence and the Dubai Future Foundation, the event is the biggest of its kind globally in the field of generative AI and will see participants compete across three main categories including literature, art, and coding.

Abdulaziz AlJaziri: Dubai is a leading global hub to support, develop, and apply innovative technologies and latest global trends

Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, stated that Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy's participation in the Global Prompt Engineering Championship represents an effective and productive partnership to strengthen Dubai's position as a leading global hub to support, develop, and apply innovative technologies and latest global trends in the field of artificial intelligence and technology.

Saeed Al Gergawi: The Global Prompt Engineering Championship represents a quantum leap in efforts to develop the skills and expertise required to harness the power of generative AI

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, commented: “The Global Prompt Engineering Championship represents a quantum leap in efforts to develop the skills and expertise required to harness the power of generative AI at the local and global levels.”

Al Gergawi continued: “As the Strategic Partner of the Global Prompt Engineering Championship, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy remains committed to supporting initiatives that will accelerate the growth of the digital industries in Dubai and consolidate the emirate’s position as the global capital of the digital economy.”

Training Workshop

As part of the event, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy will organise a training workshop designed to enhance generative AI prompt engineering skills. The session is targeted towards UAE nationals and will be hosted as part of the ‘Emirati Training Academy,’ which was launched under the umbrella of the ‘Create Apps in Dubai’ initiative to empower homegrown digital talent.

Challenge Events

During the first day of the championship, participants will compete across four rounds in each category. They will be judged based on speed, quality, innovation, creativity, and the accuracy of their content. The top three challengers from each category will qualify for the final stage, which will take place on the second day, where they will compete for a total prize fund of AED1 million.

For more information on the Global Prompt Engineering Championship, please visit: www.challenge.dub.ai/en