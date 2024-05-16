Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi: The UAE Design System 2.0 contributes to achieving a forward ecosystem in line with the goals of “We the UAE 2031” vision, by adopting the concepts of dynamism, agility, and future foresight.

UAE: On the sidelines of the Digital Readiness Retreat 2024, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) launched the UAE Design System 2.0 (DLS 2.0) for Federal Government Websites (https://designsystem.gov.ae) with the support of the Higher Committee for Government Digital Transformation. The system aims to enhance customer access to information and services by offering user-friendly designs that align with customer preferences and incorporate the latest advancements in the field.

TDRA conducted a workshop engaging various government entities to explain the principles, foundations, and implementation methods of the new system. The workshop shed light on the fundamental visual design elements and requisite guidelines to enhance usability and user experience (UX) across federal government websites. The workshop catered to two primary categories of participants. The first category comprised directors of corporate communications and IT departments in federal entities overseeing digital identity, design, and digital assets. The second category included IT project managers in federal entities focusing on website development, digital applications, and related front-end tasks.

H.E. Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, and Chairwoman of the Higher Committee for Government Digital Transformation, said: “The UAE Design System 2.0 contributes to achieving a forward ecosystem in line with the goals of “We the UAE 2031” vision, by adopting the concepts of dynamism, agility, and future foresight. This system captures the finest global practices in website design and information architecture. Tailored to local nuances, it marks the inception of a new era in the federal government's digital presence. By improving customer experiences and enhancing their happiness, the system enhances the UAE’s global leadership across pertinent indicators.”

H.E. Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, TDRA Director General, said: “Streamlining efforts and coordinating actions among government entities stand as main drivers of digital transformation success in the UAE. Within this framework emerges DLS 2.0, anchored in the principle of customer-centricity. By prioritizing user needs, the system aims to streamline navigation and enhance accessibility to vital information and services on government websites.

In developing this system, we have leveraged insights from cutting-edge global expertise, as well as feedback from customers and visitors to government websites garnered through digital participation. Additionally, we analyzed user behavior during website visits in search of information and services. The culmination of these efforts has resulted in a comprehensive vision for government entities to consider when redesigning their websites, aimed at delivering a distinctive user experience.”

H.E. Eng. Mohammad Al Zarooni, TDRA Deputy Director General for the Information and Digital Government Sector, said: “The system rests on two fundamental pillars: simplicity and creativity. It prioritizes ease of use and seamless access to necessary information and services, alongside adaptability and flexibility principles. Its goal is to foster a cohesive digital experience across ministries, federal entities, and initiatives, enhancing user satisfaction. Furthermore, it seeks to provide a tool for reusing components and designs, facilitating quicker solution development that aligns with current and future needs.”

After its launch, DLS 2.0 was promptly available, and it was adopted by several government entities, including the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Ministry of Health and Prevention, Emirates Health Services, Ministry of Education, Zakat Fund, Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, and Federal Authority for Government Human Resources. Furthermore, the DLS 2.0 is open to use by semi-governmental entities and other government departments at the national level. Additionally, it is accessible to anyone aiming to adhere to the industry’s best practices in website development.

Implementing the new system across government entities would significantly enhance government efficiency. By offering reusable components for developing government websites, it streamlines the design process, leading to time and cost savings. Moreover, this streamlined approach not only reduces design costs but also saves customer time, aligning with the principle of zero government bureaucracy. Additionally, the system fosters transparency and community participation through digital channels. With a user-friendly interface, it encourages customers to engage more actively in improving government services.

One key advantage of the system is its ability to ensure a consistent visual identity based on the UAE federal brand, thereby instilling confidence among customers. Additionally, the system's adaptability to evolving design trends and emerging technologies mitigates the risk of obsolescence and minimizes the necessity for rebuilding websites from the ground up.

Alongside its alignment with best global practices and local requirements, the system adheres to the guidelines of the World Wide Web Consortium, particularly the digital accessibility standards denoted by AA (WCAG 2.2).

Video link : https://youtu.be/BtnCeqKD1uI

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) undertakes the task of supervising the telecommunications and digital government sectors in the UAE in accordance with the Telecommunications Law issued by Federal law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 and its amendments, and in accordance with Decree No. 23 issued on September 27, 2020, amending some provisions of Federal Law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 regarding the regulation of the telecommunication sector, and adding the “digital government” to the functions and name of the authority.

TDRA’s regulatory role is to ensure the provision of distinguished telecommunications services, develop the telecommunications sector, ensure the interests of the parties, apply the relevant policy and regulatory frameworks, develop human resources, and encourage research and development, to ensure the UAE’s leading regional and global position in the telecommunications sector.

In the field of enabling digital transformation, TDRA is responsible for supervising the federal digital government under Law No. 3 of 2011. Since then, TDRA has become responsible for digital transformation at the national level through two strategic goals: enhancing the smart lifestyle, and Leadership in smart technological infrastructure in the UAE.