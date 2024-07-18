Telecommunications companies in Egypt will increase international call rates by up to 15% starting this week, Asharq Business reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

The price increase will vary depending on the destination country and each company's agreements with foreign counterparts, the source noted.

Last December, telecom companies in Egypt raised call and data service prices by 10 to 17% due to rising operating costs amid high inflation rates.

