Egypt - Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure, signed a cooperation agreement with Telecom Egypt to improve tech solutions in preparation for the launch of 5G services in Egypt, according to an emailed press release.

Telecom Egypt became the first operator in Egypt and Northern Africa to deploy innovative outdoor and indoor solutions.

Such features include BladeAAU with high-bandwidth massive multiple input multiple output (MIMO) technology & DIS 5G Solution with the new (pRRU) Pico Radio for indoor solution supporting multiband.

This cooperation aligns with Huawei's strategy to boost Egypt’s ICT infrastructure and foster digital transformation plans by providing the latest advanced technologies.

It also supports Telecom Egypt’s objectives to become a leading ICT operator by investing in establishing high-quality 4G/5G collaborative networks.

Mohamed Nasr Eldin, CEO of Telecom Egypt, said: “We are proud to cooperate with Huawei, which is a strategic partner for us in localizing the ICT industry and implementing the digital transformation strategy in Egypt.”

Benjamin Hou, CEO of Huawei Egypt, commented: “This cooperation affirms the confidence and assurance in our ability in providing the best leading solutions worldwide to prepare Telecom Egypt's network to lay groundwork for 5G, in addition to the growth of 4G.”

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).