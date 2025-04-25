DUBAI - Polynome Group announceD the launch of The AI Academy, an AI-focused educational initiative in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi School of Management.

The Academy aims to foster a new generation of AI leaders by blending cutting-edge research with real-world industry insights, further strengthening the Middle East’s position in global AI innovation.

The official signing of strategic partnership agreement was carried out In the Presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, at the annual professional AI summit “Machines Can See”.

AI Academy will first roll out a series of short-format programmes tailored for executives, high-level government officials, and technical specialists. These highly curated sessions will cover core AI concepts, national strategies, generative AI tools, and executive-level applications—making AI more accessible to leaders across sectors. These short-term offerings will be available in multiple languages and will serve as a foundation for broader AI capacity-building efforts.

Following the initial rollout, the Academy will launch the Chief AI Officer Programme (CAIO)—a 3–4 month flagship leadership journey designed to empower a new wave of AI decision-makers. Structured into eight advanced modules, the CAIO programme will provide participants with a comprehensive foundation in AI strategy, governance, and deployment across sectors such as finance, healthcare, and public administration.

As part of the programme, participants will engage in exclusive seminars led by top-tier scientists and global industry leaders, gaining firsthand exposure to the latest research and innovations in areas such as computer vision, large language models, sovereign AI, and AI ethics. These sessions will foster meaningful dialogue, practical insight, and strategic foresight for those shaping the region’s AI future.

As part of its ongoing commitment to advancing practical AI education, Polynome-AI Academy is proud to collaborate with NVIDIA. This initiative will support the Academy’s vision by integrating NVIDIA’s expertise and technologies into select programmes—reinforcing our shared mission to accelerate AI readiness and real-world deployment across the region.

Alexander Khanin, Founder of Polynome Group, commented, “We’re committed to bridging the gap between scientific discovery and commercial applications of AI. By teaming up with Abu Dhabi School of Management and NVIDIA, we’re poised to provide an unparalleled educational experience that nurtures both innovation and responsible tech leadership.”

Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Chairman of the Board at Abu Dhabi School of Management, stated, “We are delighted to join hands with Polynome Group in launching the AI Academy that is focused on equipping leaders across the region with the tools and insights needed to harness the transformative potential of AI. This initiative reflects our enduring commitment to innovation in management education and our vision to position the UAE as a global hub for forward-looking AI in Business leadership. Through this partnership, we aim to empower the next generation of changemakers to lead with purpose in an increasingly technology and data-driven world.”

AI Academy will serve as a catalyst for collaborative research projects, networking opportunities, and startup incubation.

The programme underscores Polynome Group’s broader mission to foster ethical AI progress, empower entrepreneurs, and drive sustainable growth in AI-driven industries throughout the UAE and beyond.



