Egypt - Kamel Al-Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, recently conducted an inspection tour across several factories in the industrial zones of 10th of Ramadan and Badr cities.

The tour commenced with a visit to the Industria Sharq–Elsewedy Industrial Development in 10th of Ramadan City, where Al-Wazir officially inaugurated the Elsewedy Telecom Cables Factory. Spanning 70,000 square meters, the state-of-the-art facility specializes in the production of fiber optic cables, copper communication cables, and telecommunications infrastructure accessories.

With a total investment of EGP 2bn, the factory boasts an impressive production capacity of 4 million kilometers of fiber optic cables and 200,000 kilometers of copper cables. Nearly half of the factory’s production, 49.5%, relies on local components, with 50% of the output allocated for export. The facility currently provides employment to 400 workers.

During the tour, Al-Wazir emphasized the importance of the National Accreditation Council’s certification for the factory’s labs, which facilitates the export of products to global markets. He also inspected various production lines, including those for copper communication cables, fiber optics, and factory laboratories.

Al-Wazir’s next stop was the Utopia Pharmaceuticals Factory, also located in 10th of Ramadan City. Covering 18,000 square meters, this factory represents an investment of EGP 1.1bn and specializes in producing vital heart and blood pressure medications. Serving the domestic market, Utopia Pharmaceuticals exports 15% of its output, with 90% of production relying on local components. The minister toured the advanced technologies used in the factory’s production lines, which aim to reduce imports and strengthen Egypt’s local pharmaceutical industry for both domestic and international markets.

The final stop on Al-Wazir’s tour was the Schneider Electric factory in Badr City, which focuses on producing electrical panels. The factory spans 44,600 square meters and has an annual production of 9,000 medium-voltage cell units, 3,000 low-voltage cell units, and 18 kilometers of busway. With a local content ratio of 81%, the factory exports to over 35 countries and employs approximately 650 workers. Al-Wazir inspected a variety of production lines, including those for ring feeding cells, medium- and low-voltage units, and busway production. He also reviewed Schneider Electric’s ongoing factory expansion, involving an investment of 8 million euros to increase production capacity by an additional 10,000 square meters.

