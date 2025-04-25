Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) and Google Cloud have announced a strategic upskilling initiative tailored for Chief AI Officers (CAIOs). The initiative aims to deepen the applied expertise of AI leaders and fast-track Dubai’s AI ambitions in line with the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence.

The initiative builds on the achievements of the blueprint launched in April 2024 by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of DFF. As part of this effort, Chief AI Officers have been appointed across Dubai government entities.

The new programme will provide CAIOs with access to Google Cloud's suite of applied AI tools, training and strategic insights—empowering them to lead high-impact AI deployments, accelerate innovation, and deliver real-world value within their entities.

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said, “Dubai is leading the way globally with the appointment of Chief AI Officers in government—an initiative overseen by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI), launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in June 2023. Today, just one year on, we have CAIOs across government. At DFF, we’re committed to forming global partnerships that support these leaders in staying ahead in one of the world’s fastest-moving fields.”

Ziad Jammal, General Manager for Google Cloud UAE, Levant and North Africa, said, “This initiative couldn't come at a more important time. Investing in the capabilities of Dubai’s Chief AI Officers is essential to future-proofing government and reinforcing the UAE's role as a global innovation hub. By equipping them with advanced knowledge in applied AI, we’re accelerating adoption and laying the groundwork for transformative impact across sectors.”

This strategic collaboration aims to position Dubai among the top 10 cities in the global Government AI Readiness Index, while ensuring that government leaders are equipped with the tools and insight needed to responsibly scale AI in service of society.