Doha - The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) commemorated International Data Privacy Day on Wednesday, under the theme “Data Privacy Starts with You”.The event brought together senior government officials, international regulators, cybersecurity experts, academics, and private-sector professionals to highlight the growing importance of personal data protection in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The event underscored Qatar’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its national data protection framework and promote a culture of privacy awareness among individuals, institutions, and businesses. Key discussions focused on emerging cyber threats, the influence of artificial intelligence, and the shared responsibility of safeguarding personal and institutional data.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Ali Al Kaabi from the Data Privacy Department at NCSA said the observance of Data Privacy Day reflects Qatar’s broader commitment to protecting personal information.He explained that the initiative aims to raise public awareness of data privacy principles and educate individuals about their rights under Law No. 13 of 2016 concerning the Protection of Personal Data Privacy.

He noted that while Data Privacy Day is observed globally every year, the 2026 edition marked a milestone with the launch of Qatar’s first national data privacy awareness campaign, targeting both individuals and organisations.

Al Kaabi emphasised that the campaign promotes practical awareness, encouraging organisations to adopt strong governance measures and secure data-handling practices, while empowering individuals to understand how their data is used and protected.

He described data privacy as a fundamental human right and warned against the growing threat of phishing and social-engineering attacks, stressing that public vigilance remains the strongest defence.

The importance of community awareness was echoed by Prof. Al Suwaidi from the Community College of Qatar, who cautioned that many people remain unaware of the risks associated with oversharing personal and family information on social media.

He stressed that such behaviour can expose individuals to fraud and identity theft, highlighting the need for continuous public education.

Providing an international perspective, Kihwan Bong, Riyadh-based Regional Director Korea Internet & Security Agency for the Middle East and Africa shared insights with Qatar Tribune into Korea’s data protection framework, noting that high digital connectivity brings both convenience and increased privacy risks.They emphasised that data protection laws must evolve alongside technology and highlighted the importance of international cooperation, particularly in addressing challenges related to artificial intelligence and cross-border data transfers.

From a national governance standpoint, Kamal Preet Singh of Qatar’s National Planning Council described data privacy as a critical element of modern application development.He noted that safeguarding personal and national statistical data has become increasingly important and praised NCSA for leading awareness initiatives.

Singh also warned of the dangers of sharing personal content online, especially with the misuse potential of AI technologies, and encouraged individuals to guide their families in recognising cyber fraud.

Representing the private sector, Shahir Bakali, Implementation Consultant at OneTrust, emphasised the responsibility of organisations to comply with Qatar’s Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL).

He urged both companies and individuals to understand privacy rights, avoid oversharing online, and carefully review consent agreements, particularly in light of AI-driven risks.

The event conveyed a unified message: data privacy is a shared responsibility. Through legislation, public awareness, international collaboration, and responsible digital practices, Qatar continues to strengthen its commitment to a secure and privacy-respecting digital ecosystem.

