Mobile banking in Africa has officially become the primary gateway for millions of users interacting with financial services. Once a supporting channel, mobile is now central to the continent’s financial ecosystem, signaling a new era of intelligent, inclusive, and competitive digital banking.

The insights come from the fourth edition of the Africa Digital Banking Experience Series, titled “Mobile Banking: Intelligence, Inclusion, and New Competitive Realities”, published by Backbase, a global leader in AI-powered banking, in partnership with African Banker magazine. The report surveys 203 senior banking executives across 40 African countries, providing a roadmap for the continent’s rapidly evolving mobile finance ecosystem.

From Digital Access to Intelligent Mobile Banking

The report highlights a fundamental shift in African banking. While earlier studies focused on increasing online adoption, the latest findings show that 54.8% of banks now report that over 40% of their customers are digitally active.

However, the focus has moved beyond mere access. Banks are transforming mobile apps into intelligent financial hubs that offer multi-currency support, automated loan applications, micro-insurance, and other proactive services, creating a full mobile banking ecosystem rather than just a transactional platform.

Overcoming Africa’s Mobile Banking Challenges

Despite the rapid adoption of digital services, African banks face persistent obstacles unique to the region:

Connectivity Gap – 65.6% of executives cite unstable network coverage and high data costs as major barriers to mobile adoption.

Security and Trust Gap – 50% of banks report concerns over malware and SIM-swap fraud , which hinder customer confidence.

Infrastructure and Skills Deficit – Lack of reliable electricity and limited digital literacy, particularly in rural areas, remains a bottleneck for scaling mobile financial services.

Executive Insights: The Future of African Banking

Heidi Custers, Global Strategy & Transformation Director at Backbase, states:

“The era of the ‘digital-only’ bank is over. We have entered the era of the ‘intelligent-everywhere’ bank.”

She adds that the next decade of African finance will be won not by the banks with the most branches, but by those capable of turning mobile data into proactive financial empowerment.

“Banks must now pivot from being reactive utility providers to becoming indispensable partners in their customers’ daily lives,” says Custers. “If you aren’t using the mobile handset to anticipate a customer’s needs before they even open the app, you aren’t just falling behind – you’re becoming irrelevant.”

