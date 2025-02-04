Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily), a Saudi-listed telecom operator, has announced the landing of Africa-1 submarine cable in the Kingdom’s Duba city, enhancing global and regional broadband connectivity.

The advanced submarine cable has a high capacity of 96 terabits per second and a speed spanning 10,000 km, enhancing broadband traffic across key regions in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.

“The successful landing of the Africa-1 submarine cable in Saudi Arabia will contribute to increasing broadband capacities in the Kingdom and achieving the goals of Vision 2030,” Salman Al-Badran, CEO of Mobily.

The cable’s high-speed data capabilities are critical for powering 5G networks, artificial intelligence (AI) systems, and other bandwidth-intensive applications, he said.

It further strengthens data transmission for IoT devices and cloud services, accelerating digital transformation.

The submarine cable, funded by the Africa-1 consortium comprising eight partners, is expected to be fully operational by early 2026.

The Africa-1 consortium comprises Algerie Telecom, e&, G42, Mobily, Pakistan Telecommunications Company Ltd (PTCL), Telecom Egypt, TeleYemen, and ZOI.

